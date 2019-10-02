New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wednesday 2nd October: Living Undocumented

Selena Gomez exec-produces this documentary about eight undocumented families facing deportation from the US as immigration policies are transformed. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st October: The Big Bang Theory season 12

Growing up, settling down and having kids all resulted in the Friends being put out to pasture. And with our nerd-friends at a similar stage in life, The Big Bang Theory now embarks on its own last series… Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th September: Mo Gilligan – Momentum

The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix is here. Watch on Netflix

Friday 27th September: The Politician

Wealthy student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) mounts his campaign to get elected as student body president of his high school with the help of his mother (Gwyneth Paltrow) in this satirical comedy from Ryan Murphy. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th September: Call Me by Your Name

Oscar and Bafta-winning romantic drama, starring Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, based on the 2007 debut novel by André Aciman. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 25th September: Glitch season 3

Australian mystery drama about a group of people who return from the dead in perfect health… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th September: Disenchantment part 2

Matt Groening’s fantasy animated series continues after last year’s tragic conclusion. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th September

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell feature in this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th September: Marianne

This French horror series was released on Friday 13th September (of course) – a writer discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world. . . Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th September: Unbelievable

Merritt Wever and Toni Collette play detectives who uncover a pattern of rape cases — three years after a young woman was accused of fabricating a rape report. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th September: Top Boy

Six years after being cancelled by Channel 4, Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Netflix have revived the British drama that centres on a group of drug dealers in Hackney, east London. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th September: The I-Land

Ten people wake up on a strange island with no memory of how they got there, and soon discover the world is not as it seems… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th September: Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – season 3

In the new third run, the comedian brings his curmudgeonly dad to the USA, visiting Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th September: Elite season 2

The Spanish teen drama unveiled the killer at the heart of its murder mystery at the end of season one, but a lot of questions were left unanswered… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 8th September: The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco

In this spin-off/revival of the ITV series, Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) travel to San Francisco and continue to use their code-breaking skills to solve murders. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th September: The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen stars as real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd September: Falling Inn Love

A cheesy, low-stakes romcom led by Christina Milian, who plays a tech worker in Silicon Valley who uproots and moves to New Zealand after she wins an inn via an online competition. Watch on Netflix

Friday 30th August: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Almost 40 years on, Netflix have created a prequel to Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy film, set on the planet Thra… Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance review

Tuesday 27th August: Dave Chappelle – Sticks and Stones

The comedian returns with another controversial and defiant stand-up special filmed in Atlanta. Watch on Netflix

Friday 23rd August: 13 Reasons Why season 3

This controversial drama is back for a third season following a cliffhanger ending. What will happen to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his classmates at Liberty High School after that failed school shooting? Watch on Netflix

Thursday 22nd August: American Factory

The first documentary from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which looks at a culture clash in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory. Watch on Netflix

Friday 16th August: Mindhunter season 2

David Fincher’s extremely dark and twisted drama series returns. It sees Jonathan Groff’s Holden Ford, an FBI agent in the late 1970s, attempt to get inside the minds of the most depraved of serial killers, incuding, this year, Charles Manson. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 14th August: Sintonia

A coming-of-age tale set in the favelas of Sao Paolo, Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 13th August: Tiffany Haddish Presents – They Ready

Advertisement

The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians. Watch on Netflix