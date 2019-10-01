When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? Who is in the cast? Is there a trailer?

Lucifer was revived by Netflix following a huge fan campaign on social media, and now its fourth season has come to an emotional end – but will Netflix renew the devil drama for another series on the streaming service?

Here’s everything you need to know about plans for series five…

Is there going to be a fifth season of Lucifer?

There’s good and bad news. Netflix HAS renewed the show for a fifth season, but it’s going to be the last.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” said showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

The good news? Lucifer series five was going to consist of 10 episodes, but then six more were announced meaning fans will have 16 hours to binge on.

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix?

We expect the new season to hit in Spring/ Summer 2020. Filming is already underway…

How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

Season four of Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix.

The previous three seasons will, according to series star Tom Ellis, move over to Netflix eventually – but for now, Lucifer seasons one to three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving around the devil.

The show focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

The devil character is based on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

What happened in the previous seasons of Lucifer?

There’s a handy video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the first three series, which you can watch below.

excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our dark lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Lucifer series four saw the devil spiral through an identity crisis. After killing Cain and his devil face finally being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) in the series three finale – not to mention the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was finding it difficult to reconcile his role as the King of Hell with the good person he was becoming.

The season four finale saw Lucifer eventually return to hell after being hunted down by demons, and he went back with the intention of being both the devil and the good angel he truly wants to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Following Fox’s decision to cancel Lucifer in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival.

Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a significant part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

Now that it has been revealed that the fifth series of Lucifer is the last, there’s ANOTHER fan campaign for the show to continue.

Ildy Modrovich has responded to fan efforts to get Lucifer a sixth season, tweeting: “Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever.

“But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so…”

Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so… ????❤️???? https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 17, 2019

Who could be in the cast of Lucifer season five?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would likely reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro could also be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Inbar Lavi could also be back as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We loved working with Inbar. As you can see in the season, she’s absolutely fantastic. The question becomes, as we get into our room, how much story would we have for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”