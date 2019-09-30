The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now.

Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Updated 24th September 2019

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

A bonkers sketch show from a former Saturday Night Live writer, which is easily one of the funniest things the streaming service has ever produced. It features guest appearances from the likes of Andy Samberg, Fred Willard and Will Forte. Watch on Netflix

Schitt’s Creek

A brilliant sitcom which like many of its US peers (including Parks and Recreation, The Office and New Girl) takes a little bit of time to get going, but by the time the second season swings around all of its characters are fully developed into near-perfect caricatures. It follows the privileged, formerly wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the titular town, that was bought by the patriarch (Eugene Levy) as a joke in 1991. Watch on Netflix

Derry Girls

Lisa McGee’s brilliant sitcom – about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s – explores the usual teen melodramas through the prism of an international conflict. It manages to do so with lots of humour, heart and just the right amount of pathos. Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix

This mind and time-bending German series, which initially drew comparisons to Stranger Things, returned for the second part of its three-season run in June. Watch on Netflix

The second season of this darkly comic caper – about three fed-up mothers who rob a grocery store and have to deal with endless repercussions – is now available Netflix UK. Binge all thirteen episodes now, and settle in for the wait for season 3, which is due out next year… Watch on Netflix

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker’s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fifth season – released in June 2019 – features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. There are three new stories, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix

Line of Duty

Where to watch Line of Duty Stream on BBC iPlayer

Stream on Netflix

Buy on Amazon

Buy on iTunes

Buy on Sky Store

Five series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began in series one when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations and possibly bent coppers come every series, with the threads slowly building to something truly spectacular. Four series are currently on Netflix, with the fifth on BBC iPlayer: unmissable British crime. Watch on Netflix

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the Central Park Five case, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale which delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again.

Advertisement

Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix