Netflix September 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

Netflix adds yet more star-power to its roster this September, with Gwyneth Paltrow appearing in Ryan Murphy’s first series for the streaming site, The Politician, and David Tennant and Hayley Atwell featuring in standalone episodes of police interrogation anthology Criminal.

This month also brings the debut of several other promising new series, including Unbelievable, which stars Booksmart breakout Kaitlyn Dever as a young sexual assault victim, and The I-Land, a drama which looks like a cross between Fyre Festival and Lost.

And thankfully, there’s some comic relief on the way in the form of Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie, a new series from Sacha Baron Cohen and a stand-up special from British comic Mo Gilligan.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK this month.

Wednesday 4th September

Wanderlust: season 1 Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh explore polyamory in this BBC drama.

Friday 6th September

Elite: season 2 The teen drama unveiled the killer at the heart of its murder-mystery at the end of season 1, but will they be brought to justice this time around?

Hip-Hop Evolution: season 3 Documentary series tracing the growth of rap music.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 3 This time around, the comedian brings his curmudgeonly dad to the USA.

The Spy Sacha Baron Cohen stars as real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.

Tuesday 10th September

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 A Japanese reality series, which stuffs a bunch of strangers into a house for up to a year.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger The latest stand-up special from the popular US comedian and podcaster.

Wednesday 11th September

Call the Midwife: season 7 The BBC period drama continues.

Thursday 12th September

The I-Land Ten people wake up on a strange island with no memory of how they got there, and soon discover the world is not as it seems.

The Mind, Explained Emma Stone narrates a documentary series which explores various occurrences in the brain, from anxiety disorders to dreams.

Friday 13th September

American Horror Story: Apocalypse The eighth instalment of Ryan Murphy’s spooky anthology series.

The Chef Show: volume 2 The Lion King director Jon Favreau cooks food with his celebrity friends.

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea Comedian Chelsea Handler puts her own white privilege on blast in this topical comedy.

Marianne French horror series in which a writer discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world

The Ranch: Part 7 Netflix’s longest-running sitcom, led by Ashton Kutcher, rides on.

Tall Girl Coming-of-age tale about a six-foot-tall teen making her way through high school.

Top Boy Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Netflix are reviving Channel 4 drama Top Boy for a new season

Unbelievable Police call into question a young girl’s (Kaitlyn Dever) account of her sexual assault in this drama inspired by true events.

Sunday 15th September

Only Fools and Horses: seasons 1-2 The comedic misadventures of Del Boy and Rodney Trotter.

Thursday 19th September

The Lego Batman Movie Will Arnett voices the Caped Crusader in brick form in this animated spin-off.

Friday 20th September

Between Two Ferns: the Movie Zach Galifianakis attempts to drag his sardonic internet chat show out to a feature length.

Criminal David Tennant and Hayley Atwell both feature in this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite.

Disenchantment: part 2 Matt Groening’s fantasy animated series continues after last year’s tragic conclusion.

Fastest Car: season 2 Real-life drag racing.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates A three-part documentary about the billionaire’s efforts to improve the world.

.@BillGates is trying to solve some of the world’s most persistent problems and our new three-part documentary — “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” — offers an unprecedented peek inside the mind of the celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist pic.twitter.com/vUqttK3v1f — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 20, 2019

Wednesday 25th September

Abstract: the Art of Design season 2 A series that looks at how visionary designers across various fields work.

Glitch: season 3 Australian original series about an unusual zombie outbreak.

Thursday 26th September

Call Me by Your Name Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet strike up a romance in Italy in this beloved film from Luca Guadagnino.

Explained: season 2 A co-production with news site Vox, which breaks down relevant topics in 18-minute episodes so that our simple brains can understand them.

Friday 27th September

The Good Place: season 4 The final season of this heartwarming after-life comedy begins, with episodes airing weekly.

In the Shadow of the Moon Psychological thriller film about a police officer tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years.

The Politician: season 1 Wealthy student Payton Hobart mounts his campaign to get elected as student body president of his high school, with the help of his mother (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Monday 30th September

Mo Gilligan: Momentum The British comedian’s first special for Netflix.

September TBC

Final Space: season 2 The animated sci-fi series returns for another batch of episodes.

South Park A selection of episodes of the long-running cartoon is set to drop at some point this month.

Shameless: season 9 William H Macy, Emmy Rossum and co return as the Gallaghers in this US adaptation of the beloved British series.