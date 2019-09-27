How to watch Lucifer – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Ever wondered what the Devil would be like in real life? No need: fantasy comedy-drama series Lucifer has imagined it for you.

And it’s probably not what you were expecting – who knew Satan was the spitting image of Miranda‘s heartthrob, Gary?

Where can I watch Lucifer?

You can watch the series on Google Play, Netflix, or YouTube. You can also buy episodes on iTunes or get the DVD box set.

What is Lucifer about?

The show follows Lucifer Morningstar – played by Tom Ellis (Gary from Miranda) – a fallen angel who’s bored with his role as the Lord of Hell, so takes up residence in his Los Angeles nightclub ‘Lux’. However, he soon tires of this too, so becomes a consultant with the LAPD. And quite a good one – after all, Lucifer possesses superhuman strength and invulnerability, alongside the ability to make people tell him their hidden desires.

If the series sounds in the style of Neil Gaiman, that’s because it is: the show is based on the Lucifer character created by Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

Lucifer also stars Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Morningstar’s partner in crime-solving.

When will Lucifer return?

Lucifer – despite worries that it might end up cancelled – is still running on Netflix, although its original network was Fox. Its fifth season, due for release in Spring/Summer 2020 will be its last though, sadly!

How many seasons of Lucifer are there?

The series has four seasons and 67 episodes – and counting…

Who’s in the cast of Lucifer?

Detective Chloe Decker is played by Lauren German, and Detective Daniel Espinoza is played by Kevin Aleandro. Their on-screen daughter Beatrice is played by Scarlett Estevez.

DB Woodside stars as the angel Amenadiel, and Lesley-Ann Brandt is Mazikeen, one of Lucifer’s allies. Rachael Harris is Dr Linda Martin, Lucifer’s psychotherapist who proves herself to be very flexible in how she takes payment for her services, and Kevin Rankin plays Detective Graham who is brought back to life to kill Lucifer.

Amiee Garcia plays forensic scientist Ella Lopez, whilst Tom Welling plays Cain.

Lucifer’s mother (God’s… wife?) Charlotte Richards is played by Tricia Helfer, his ex (and the first woman alive) Eve is played by Inbar Lavi, and the devil himself is played by the Welsh actor Tom Ellis.

Ellis’s previous work includes Agatha Christie’s Poirot and played Mark Etches in the British show The Fades.

And if you can’t get enough of him, you can see Tom Ellis in a role that really couldn’t be more different to the Devil – as Miranda Hart’s friend-zoned crush, Gary, in Miranda.

Where was Lucifer filmed?

Lucifer was filmed in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada for its first two seasons.

Other locations used in the series include Los Angeles, California, whilst supernatural shots were done at Warner Bros’ studios in Burbank, California.