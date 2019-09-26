How to watch Outlander – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Based on the popular series of books, Outlander is a high-stakes series about a WWII nurse who travels back in time, and it has something for everyone: steamy romance, magic, swashbuckling, perilous battle scenes, period costumes and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies stealing scenes as two central characters. No wonder it’s gained a cult following.

Where can I watch Outlander?

Outlander is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube and All4. You can also purchase the series on DVD.

How many seasons of Outlander are there? How many episodes are there in a season?

So far, four seasons of Outlander have aired. The first season was 16 episodes long and subsequent seasons have had 13 episodes each.

When is Outlander back?

Outlander has been renewed for at least two more seasons. The fifth season is set to premiere on 16th February 2020.

What is Outlander about?

It’s 1946, and practical, tenacious nurse Claire Randall is visiting Scotland on honeymoon with husband Frank when she stumbles upon a mysterious circle of stones that turn out to have otherworldly powers, transporting Claire back to the Jacobite rebellion in 1743.

No stranger to war, Claire finds herself caught up in a group of rebels, quickly catching the eye of rugged and sexy Highlander Jamie Fraser. Though she is determined to find her way back to the 20th century, the redcoats are quickly closing in and the only way to remain safe is to marry into the clan, so she weds Jamie.

What starts out as a marriage of convenience soon blossoms into genuine romance, leaving Claire torn between the past and the present—and her two loves.

Who is in the cast of Outlander?

Irish actor and model Caitriona Balfe has received four Golden Globe nominations for playing no-nonsense nurse Claire on the series.

Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies has been widely praised for his performance as two of Outlander’s central characters—Claire’s husband Frank and redcoats captain Black Jack Randall.

Fans have fallen hard for Highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

Graham McTavish (The Hobbit) plays MacKenzie clan war chief Dougal MacKenzie.

Where is Outlander filmed?

Outlander is known for its stunning backdrop and is filmed on location in Scotland. Find out more about some of the series’ gorgeous scenery here.

Is Outlander based on a book?

Yes, the series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander books.

How many Outlander books are there?

So far, Gabaldon has written eight Outlander books with plans for two more. In August 2019, we got word that the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, “will certainly be finished by the end of the year”.

