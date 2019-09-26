Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled drama Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about the key shows coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

September

Thursday 19th September

The Lego Batman Movie Will Arnett voices the Caped Crusader in brick form in this animated spin-off.

Friday 20th September

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galifianakis attempts to drag his sardonic internet chat show out to a feature length.

Criminal David Tennant and Hayley Atwell both feature in this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite.

Disenchantment: part 2 Matt Groening’s fantasy animated series continues after last year’s tragic conclusion.

Fastest Car: season 2 Real-life drag racing.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates A three-part documentary about the billionaire’s efforts to improve the world.

Monday 23rd September

Team Kaylie: part 1 Sitcom about a selfie-obsessed teen celebrity who receives a community service court order to lead the wilderness club at an inner city middle school.

Wednesday 25th September

Glitch: season 3 Australian original series about an unusual zombie outbreak.

Abstract: The Art of Design season 2 A series which looks at how visionary designers across various fields work.

Thursday 26th September

Call Me By Your Name Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet strike up a romance in Italy in this beloved film from Luca Guadagnino.

Explained: season 2 A co-production with news site Vox, which breaks down relevant topics in 18-minute episodes so that our simple brains can understand them.

Friday 27th September

The Good Place season 4 The final season of this heartwarming after-life comedy begins, with episodes airing weekly.

The Politician: season 1 Wealthy student Payton Hobart mounts his campaign to get elected as student body president of his high school, with the help of his mother (Gwyneth Paltrow).

In The Shadow Of The Moon Psychological thriller film about a police officer tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years.

South Park: season 1, seasons 18-21 The long-running adult animation will debut five full seasons, plus a selection of other episodes.

Monday 30th September

Mo Gilligan: Momentum The British comedian’s first special for Netflix.

September TBC

Final Space: season 2 The animated sci-fi series returns for another batch of episodes.

Shameless: season 8 William H Macy, Emmy Rossum and co return as the Gallaghers in this US adaptation of the beloved British series.

Fuller House season five The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”

October

4th October

Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy from Nick Kroll returns for yet more explorations of puberty

Raising Dion Michael B Jordan stars in this drama about single mother raising a young son with superhero-like abilities

9th October

Rhythm & Flow A hip-hop talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B. Episodes will drop weekly

11th October

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie A spin-off of the beloved crime drama centred around Aaron Paul’s Jessie Pinkman

18th October

Living with Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a Miles, who undergoes an experimental spa treatment and returns home to discover he has been replaced by a better version of himself

24th October

Daybreak A nuclear blast has transformed adults into brain-dead, bloodthirsty savages, with the local high schoolers have banding together to survive.

25th October

The Kominsky Method season 2 The Emmy-nominated comedy series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin returns

November

1st November

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

