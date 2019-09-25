Accessibility Links

What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

Here are the top ten titles on Netflix UK this week

Top Boy Season 3

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top ten series, movies and documentaries from the previous seven days.

The lists do not reveal exactly how many viewers are tuning in to each show or film, but they’re our best insight into the how well new titles are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

This week continuing to top the charts is Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Netflix’s revival of the Channel 4 drama Top Boy.

It continues to follow Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) as they navigate the increasingly muddy waters of Hackney’s drug trade, picking up years after the finale of season two left off.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) – 18-25th September 2019

  1. Top Boy
  2. Unbelievable
  3. Tall Girl
  4. Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father
  5. Falling Inn Love 
  6. Power
  7. The I-Land
  8. 13 Reasons Why
  9. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
  10. Criminal:UK

