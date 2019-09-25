How to watch The Orville – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Though inspired by other space-set series like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, The Orville is far from derivative. With Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane at the helm of both the series and — as protagonist Ed Mercer —the fictional spaceship on which it’s set, the thoughtful, idiosyncratic comedy-drama has a tone that’s all its own.

Advertisement

How can I watch The Orville?

The Orville is available on Chili, YouTube, NOWTV, Amazon Prime and iTunes. You can also purchase the series on DVD.

How many seasons of The Orville are there? How many episodes of The Orville are there?

So far, two series of the show have been released. There are 12 episodes in season one and 14 in season two.

When is The Orville back?

While no release date has been announced, MacFarlane said season three will premiere on Hulu sometime in late 2020.

What is The Orville about?

The series is set 400 years in the future aboard a functional — but not especially fancy — spaceship called the USS Orville. The vessel’s captain, Ed Mercer, was once a promising leader but a messy divorce led to problems at work. As a result, he is assigned responsibility for the mid-level Orville rather than the prestige cruiser he expected.

The downgrade is just the beginning of Ed’s problems. As it turns out, Ed’s first officer is none other than his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson, who cheated on him with an alien. They are joined on board by a crew of quirky characters including Ed’s best friend, dim-witted helmsman Gordon Malloy, young chief of security Alara Kitan and hyper-intelligent lieutenant John LaMarr.

Together, the crew carry out intergalactic exploratory and diplomatic missions—all while learning to live and work together aboard The Orville.

Why is the show called The Orville?

The ship — and the series — was named after flight pioneer Orville Wright, one half of the famous Wright Brothers. Seth MacFarlane said he was reading a Wright Brothers autobiography while he was writing the pilot and the name seemed fitting.

Who is in the cast of The Orville?

Series writer and creator Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) stars as Orville captain Ed Mercer, who ends up commanding the spaceship alongside his first officer (and ex-wife) Kelly Grayson, played by Friday Night Lights’ Adrianne Palicki.

Penny Johnson Jerald (24) plays chief medical officer and lieutenant commander Doctor Claire Finn.

Band of Brothers’ Scott Grimes plays prankster helmsman Lieutenant Gordon Malloy.

Halston Sage plays Lieutenant Alara Kitan, who possesses superhuman strength.

Intelligent navigator John LaMarr is played by frequent MacFarlane collaborator J Lee.

A number of other big names, including Victor Garber, Rob Lowe, Ted Danson and Liam Neeson have also appeared on the show.

Where is The Orville filmed?

The series is filmed in and around Los Angeles, including the Rancho Deluxe studios, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and the Northridge campus of California State University.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.