How to watch Salt Fat Acid Heat – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

What are the four pillars of good cooking? In Salt Fat Acid Heat, Chef Samin Nosrat argues it’s salt, fat, acid and – you guessed it – heat.

Advertisement

Expanding on the lessons taught in Nosrat’s book of the same name, the show teaches viewers how to master these ‘four elements’ via a trip around the world investigating how the concepts unite all forms of cooking, from any culture.

Where to watch Salt Fat Acid Heat?

You can watch the series exclusively on Netflix.

What is Salt Fat Acid Heat about?

Salt Fat Acid Heat is a cooking show released by Netflix in October 2018 which was based on the book of the same name by the chef and food writer Samin Nosrat.

The series teaches about cooking from all over the world in the context of this central mantra, and in doing so unites global cuisine in a respectful and inventive way.

Nosrat has no formal culinary training, which may be part of what lends her approach its individuality. The series has been praised for Nosrat’s friendly and informative hosting style, and for its celebration of food from an array of cultures.

The series shares similarities with other cooking shows – such as Chef’s Table and Hell’s Kitchen – but something that stands out in this four-part series is its dedication to genuinely replicable techniques and affordable ingredients. This leaves the you feeling inspired to cook yourself, rather than – as is sometimes a risk risk with cooking shows – pushing you to attempt overambitious dishes you’ll probably get wrong.

Who presents/hosts Salt Fat Acid Heat?

The series is presented by the chef Samin Nosrat.

Born in the US to Iranian parents, she grew up eating mostly Iranian cuisine and studied for an English degree at the University of California. She learned to cook in restaurant kitchens.

She now writes a column about food for the New York Times Magazine, and is a bestselling author. Salt, Acid, Fat, Heat is her first cooking show.

How many seasons of Salt Fat Acid Heat are there?

Only one season has been released so far – a second series hasn’t been confirmed yet, but judging by the popularity of the first, it seems likely that we’ll be hearing from Nosrat again.

Is there a Salt Fat Acid Heat cookbook?

Yes, there is! You can buy it here.

Advertisement

And if that’s not enough for you, you can also check out Nosrat’s podcast.