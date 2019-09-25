Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. How to watch RuPaul’s drag Race – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

How to watch RuPaul’s drag Race – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Find out where to watch and stream RuPaul's Drag Race as well as your guide to the cast and what it's about

RuPaul's Drag Race logo

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a competition held by drag veteran RuPaul to find ‘America’s next drag superstar’. Past winners have gone on to build successful careers as solo drag performers, including Season 9 champion Sasha Velour who is the creator and host of new show Nightgowns. In general though, even the queens who don’t win the competition gain fame and a boost to their careers by being on the show.

Advertisement

The hit series has attracted stellar ratings and has been praised for raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues. Several famous guest judges including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Alba have also featured.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy episodes on iTunes or purchase the DVD box set for each season.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race about?

RuPaul’s Drag Race couldn’t be further from the hyper-masculine tradition of drag racing – the name of the show is a play on words using the term ‘drag queens’. In reality, the show follows the style of a traditional American beauty pageant, with a twist – all the competitors are drag queens. Bringing in a diverse array of contestants, the show teaches new audiences about the art of drag and questions what it means to be feminine.

RuPaul's Drag Race logo
RuPaul season 10, Netflix, TL

How does RuPaul’s Drag Race work?

Each episode consists of mini challenges, a maxi challenge, and a runway walk. The mini challenges typically include photoshoots with a twist, from having to  jump on a trampoline to a themed photoshoot with a model. A popular mini challenge is ‘reading’, which sees RuPaul announce that ‘the library’ is open, prompting the contestants to insult each other in the most comedic way possible.

The maxi challenges are more complex, often involving creating a look with limited materials and/or giving makeovers to other people – in the past, the drag queens have given older gay men a drag makeover, and were judged both on the look they produced and on how they treated their model.

Each episode concludes with a catwalk where the queens show their glamorous runway looks tailored to the theme of the episode. RuPaul and his guest judges rank the contestants by giving scoring each individual.

The show works via progressive elimination, where the drag queens who score the lowest in each episode are liable to be removed from the competition by RuPaul, who dresses in drag as a judge, but also appears as a man in a more supportive capacity as coach and host of the show. RuPaul’s decides who is to be removed each episode, and the drag queens who are vulnerable must ‘lip sync for their lives’.

How many seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are there?

There have been 11 seasons so far.

Where is RuPaul’s Drag Race filmed?

The series is filmed in The Hollywood Center Studios.

Advertisement

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race back?

RuPaul’s Drag Race will return to our screens for its first ever UK series in Autumn 2019.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

The contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 16.23.21

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

03465_CRIMINAL_UK_01 (1)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Queer Eye Will

Did you spot this beloved Queer Eye star’s unexpected cameo in Stranger Things 3?

STRANGER THINGS

Netflix July 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month