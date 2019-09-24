When is the Breaking Bad movie El Camino released on Netflix? Cast, trailer, plot and what you need to know

It’s really happening! Six years after the series came to a dramatic end Breaking Bad is getting a movie, El Camino, that will be released on Netflix.

The new film will follow Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in the years following the series finale making it the second spin-off (the other being Better Call Saul) in the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Breaking Bad movie before its released on Netflix.

When will be the Breaking Bad movie released?

Netflix will release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on 11th October 2019.

Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in the series, confirmed that the film was in the works back in November last year.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show, “but I honestly have not even read the script. So there are questions if we would even see Walter White in this movie.”

The movie was shot in secret, with Paul telling people that he was filming “this small little indie [movie] out in New Mexico and that was it. No one second-guessed it.” (via New York Times)

Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino ⚗️???????????? https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

What is the Breaking Bad Movie’s title?

At first, it went under the working title of Greenbrier, but after the official announcement the name was revealed to be El Camino: Breaking Bad the Movie.

Who is in the cast of the Breaking Bad movie?

Aaron Paul is set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman. Also back is Charles Baker as Skinny Pete and Matt Jones as Badger.

Neither Gilligan nor any of his team have let slip if anyone else is set to appear in the film, although one character who definitely won’t crop up is Walt Jr, as actor RJ Mitte has confirmed he is “not a part of” the project.

Will Bryan Cranston star in the Breaking Bad movie?

Cranston has said that he would happily be involved, if offered the chance.

“I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show in November 2018.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 if he might “pop up” in the film, Cranston joked: “Well, rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen.”

But although the film is now confirmed to take place AFTER the events of the Breaking Bad finale, there may be other ways for Walter to make an appearance. “Could be [in] a flashback, or a flash forward,” he said. “I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”

What is the Breaking Bad movie about?

*Update* – a new behind-the-scenes still gives us a glimpse of Pinkman looking a little rough…

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — BEHIND THE SCENES: pic.twitter.com/ARfjnP94lf — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 19, 2019

Netflix’s synopsis teases: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

“It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realise that I wanted,” Paul told the New York Times. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

This “gripping thriller” is written and directed by original Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and brings back some of the characters of the original 2008-2013 TV series, which told the story of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his crystal meth empire.

The plot details are being kept under wraps, but Cranston has suggested that it will give some closure to storylines that were left open at the end of the series.

“It’s a great story and there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open,” Cranston said. “This idea, from what I’m told, gets into those.”

Is there a Breaking Bad movie trailer?

Yep – in the teaser, Skinny Pete (Charles Pete) is being interrogated by the police, but insists he has no clue as to Jesse Pinkman’s whereabouts. (And if he knew, he wouldn’t tell them anyway.)

Netflix have also released another teaser of sorts: a recap of all the trauma that Jesse enduring throughout all five seasons of Breaking Bad, leading up to the movie. Poor sod.

Aaron Paul also posted a photo of him playing Jesse in his lab suit, presumably from the new film.

Netflix also dropped a tiny teaser trailer during the Emmys 2019.

Will the Breaking Bad movie be released on Netflix?

Yes! The Hollywood Reporter reported that Netflix will have first-run rights to the project before it airs on its original US network AMC – though Netflix, AMC and producers Sony Pictures TV declined to confirm this.

Breaking Bad movie poster

The post is a striking bit of artwork apparently depicting Jesse as he raced to freedom after being held captive by the Meth-making Nazis.