Jesse Pinkman returns to Breaking Bad in tense El Camino trailer

Yeah, b****! Thanks to a new Netflix trailer, we’ve finally seen our first look at Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and life is still far from well for him.

Apparently set hours after the finale of the AMC show – in which Walter White (Bryan Cranston) rescued Pinkman by massacring himself and a swarm of neo-Nazis – the trailer sees Paul’s character hiding out in his car (a Chevrolet El Camino) parked in an empty desert field at night.

Wearing the scars of his months imprisoned by white supremacists, we see Pinkman smoking a cigarette, listening closely to a troubling radio news bulletin. “Veteran police officers calling the level of carnage ‘staggering’. Apparently a remote-controlled machine gun was used in the killings,” the reporter says, adding: “Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene.”

And that’s pretty much it, with Pinkman left shaking with fear in the car.

While it’s not been confirmed whether Cranston will reprise the role of chemistry-teacher-turned-drugs-baron Walter White, we know Charles Baker (Skinny Pete) and Matt Jones (Badger) will feature in the movie.

In terms of story, writer and director Vince Gilligan (who created the Breaking Bad TV series), has only teased that the film will see Pinkman fleeing “his captors, the law and his past”.

Looks like when it comes to guessing the exact plot, our best option is to tread lightly.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be available on Netflix 11th October 2019