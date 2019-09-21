New Rupaul’s Drag Race UK teaser gives us a look at the judges in action

The BBC has released another teaser trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and it has given us a look at regular judges Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage in action, as well as a few celebrity guests.

“Mama Ru” herself introduces the clip, which was shared via the show’s official Twitter account, telling fans to “prepare for the ride of your life” before revealing some snippets of Norton, Carr, Visage, Eddie Redmayne, Cheryl and Maisie Williams in action.

Are you ready to make drag race herstory? BBC Three’s Drag Race UK. Lands 3rd Oct from 8pm. Only on iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/P03WmTp8Qk — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 20, 2019

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to launch on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 3rd October, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter. A fantastic line-up of celebrity guest judges has already been announced, including Geri Horner, Twiggy, Michaela Coel and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

Not long now…