Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. New Rupaul’s Drag Race UK teaser gives us a look at the judges in action

New Rupaul’s Drag Race UK teaser gives us a look at the judges in action

Maisie Williams, Eddie Redmayne and more feature in the new clip

Rupaul's Drag Race judges

The BBC has released another teaser trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and it has given us a look at regular judges Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage in action, as well as a few celebrity guests.

Advertisement

“Mama Ru” herself introduces the clip, which was shared via the show’s official Twitter account, telling fans to “prepare for the ride of your life” before revealing some snippets of Norton, Carr, Visage, Eddie Redmayne, Cheryl and Maisie Williams in action.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to launch on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 3rd October, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter. A fantastic line-up of celebrity guest judges has already been announced, including Geri Horner, Twiggy, Michaela Coel and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

Advertisement

Not long now…

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Rupaul's Drag Race judges
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dance

Curtis and AJ Pritchard to present new ‘surprise dance lesson’ segment on Lorraine

Drag Race UK contestants

Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Preview clip

BBC drops first RuPaul’s Drag Race UK clip – and reveals a royal-inspired task

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 16.23.21

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now