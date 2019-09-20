BBC iPlayer is so much more than a catch-up service.

While the BBC website was once just a helpful place to catch up with that show you missed at the weekend, iPlayer is now a streaming service in its own right, attempting to keep pace with US media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In short, it’s home to some of the best British TV available to watch online.

Whether you’re a fan of drama box sets such as Luther and Bodyguard, classic comedies like Extras and This Country, or archive documentaries by David Attenborough and Louis Theroux, there’s a lot to offer on iPlayer.

The BBC is also planning to make iPlayer even more useful for viewers, with the possibility that all shows will be made available to watch online for an entire year.

So, what’s currently available to watch? Check out our regularly updated picks of the best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Peaky Blinders

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is back in the fifth series of the brilliant crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham. New episodes will be available each Sunday night… Watch on iPlayer

Waterloo Road

All ten series of the BBC drama set in a comprehensive school are now available… Watch on iPlayer

The Left Behind

A vulnerable young man is drawn to the far-right in a powerful single drama by the creators of Killed By My Debt. Watch on iPlayer

Luther

Series 1-5

Idris Elba stars as London’s slickest – and most maverick – detective as he races around the city solving crimes fit for a horror movie. Watch Luther on iPlayer

This Country

Series 1-2

A Bafta-winning mockumentary about life in the Cotswolds for two feckless cousins Kerry and Kurtan, created by and starring siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper. Watch This Country on iPlayer

Killing Eve

Series 1 & 2

Jodie Comer’s Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s Eve are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this sharp, witty and gruesome thriller. And series two has finally arrived… Watch Killing Eve on iPlayer

What We Do in The Shadows

Series 1

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement (of Flight of the Conchords fame) bring their excellent mockumentary about a group of vampires in a flatshare to New York City. Watch on BBC iPlayer

The Mighty Boosh

Series 1-3

Step into the strange, musical, mad world of Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt. Watch The Mighty Boosh on iPlayer

Clique

Series 1-2

Psychological thriller that delves inside a gang of whip smart, complicated and ambitious young people at a university. Watch Clique on iPlayer

Frozen Planet

Series 1

David Attenborough’s iconic nature documentary from 2011 heads to the coldest corners of the earth and explores the wildlife that survives there. Watch Frozen Planet on iPlayer