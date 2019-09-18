Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released on Netflix?

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released on Netflix?

Sabrina is heading to Hell to save her boyfriend Nick Scratch in the new episodes

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Netflix’s dark take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch turned out to be one of the surprise hits of 2018, with the streaming service locking creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the cast down to at least a four season run.

Advertisement

There’s plenty more to come from the witches of Greendale – starting with the third season, which is due out later in 2019.

Find out everything we know about the new season below.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released on Netflix?

There is no confirmed date for season 3 yet – but we’re expecting it in late 2019/early 2020.

Production on season 3 (it will shoot back-to-back with season 4) began in Vancouver at the end of April, and is set to run through the summer. In an ideal world, we’d get the third block of episodes in time for Halloween (CAOS was Netflix’s big show this time last year) but that would give the production team only six months to turn around eight episodes. Fingers crossed they pull of something magical…

Who is in the cast?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, have been promoted to series regulars for parts three and four, as confirmed by Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account.

And what would Sabrina be without, you know, Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka will be back, along with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Satan), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Chance Perdomo (Ambrose).

What is going to happen?

At the end of season 2, Sabrina was making plans to head to Hell to save her boyfriend Nick, who had imprisoned the Dark Lord in his body there.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence are intent on hunting down Father Blackwood, and Zelda is the interim leader of the Church of Night.

Tags

All about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

UNBELIEVABLE

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is 2018 breakout hit as Netflix confirms show will run for at least four seasons

16074675-low_res-killing-eve

Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations