When is Mindhunter season 3 released on Netflix?

Mindhunter, Netflix’s dark psychological crime drama about the early days of the FBI’s behavioural sciences unit, was green-lit for two seasons straight out of the block back in 2016 when it was announced.

And now that the second season has been released, fans are beginning to wonder: is it going to return for a third outing?

Find out everything we know about Mindhunter season three below.

Has Mindhunter been renewed for season 3?

Not yet.

Netflix has been swinging the axe more freely in recent months, culling, amongst others, the experimental sci-fi series The OA after its second season and diverse sitcom One Day At A Time after season three.

Is there room for Mindhunter to continue? The show is in good stead with legendary director David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl) involved. It feels like the kind of prestige show upon which Netflix prides itself. But season two has snuck under the radar a little, possibly as a result of episodes not being shared widely with the press ahead of release.

In all likelihood, it’ll come down to how season two is received by its subscribers in the weeks and months after release. If you’re keen to see season three, get streaming…

For what it’s worth, Fincher reportedly has a five-season plan for Mindhunter (via The Hollywood Reporter), while John Douglas – the real-life basis for Holden Ford – told Collider that John Gacy and Ted Bundy could potentially feature as interviewees in later seasons.

When will Mindhunter season 3 start filming?

No word yet. But the second season shot between April and December 2018, so we’d expect filming on a third season to span a similar time-frame – around eight months. The sooner the show is renewed, the sooner that filming can resume, but we wouldn’t expect new Mindhunter to drop on Netflix much earlier than 2020.

Is there a trailer for Mindhunter season 3?

Not yet – bookmark this page and we’ll keep you posted as soon as the first footage emerges.

Who will be in the cast for Mindhunter season 3?

Bar a major twist, you can expect our three leads – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr – to be back.

Other potential returnees include Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy Tench (Roca was promoted to series regular for season two), Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith (likewise promoted) and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, the new overseer of the Behavioral Science Unit.

Fingers crossed from more of the show’s memorably horrifying serial killers, too, which have previously included Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike) and Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson).