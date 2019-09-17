How to watch The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off is a show that seamlessly combines comedy and baking, and has been an overwhelming success in the UK. Heartwarming and hilarious, the show sees members of the public compete via a series of baking challenges.

Where to watch The Great British Bake Off?

The program is broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 4pm.

If you miss it, no worries – you can catch up the series on All 4, and watch earlier seasons on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or Google Play. You can also buy episodes on iTunes.

What is The Great British Bake Off about?

Every year, Brits flock to their sofas to watch Bake Off – this annual craze has been going on for almost ten years, and it’s easy to see why the show has such success. Combining the judges’ complex baking terminology with the hosts’ hilarious (if sometimes a bit clueless) comments, heartwarming moments – like when one contestant, Rahul, told the cameras that he started baking to make friends – the show has something for everyone and is as addictive as any sugary treat.

The show has sparked a baking obsession throughout the UK, which is visible through a significant increase in the sales of baking ingredients following its release. It’s also launched the careers of numerous past contestants on the show who have gone on to build successful culinary careers afterwards.

When does The Great British Bake Off return?

The show will return to our screens in late August, 2019, whilst the final is likely to be in early November – we can’t wait!

How many seasons of The Great British Bake Off are there?

There are nine series so far – and a tenth will be broadcast in 2019.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

The series is filmed in marquees in gardens around the UK. This is probably an attempt to replicate the classic competitive setting of English village fêtes, but it also has the advantage of allowing for hilarious baking mistakes due to the peculiar features of tents – like a lack of temperature control – which means things that worked at home won’t necessarily work on Bake Off.

Who presents The Great British Bake Off?

The series is presented by the comedians Noel Fielding of The IT Crowd, and Sandi Toksvig of QI. They would be the first to admit that they know almost nothing about baking, but despite this, they have proved entertaining and popular hosts.

Who are the The Great British Bake Off judges?

The series used to be judged by Mary Berry, and is currently judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Paul Hollywood is a celebrity chef who has appeared on numerous other television programmes including This Morning and The Generation Game, whilst Prue Leith is a chef and Chanellor of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, and was previously a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu.

How to apply for The Great British Bake Off?

Applications for the show are currently closed, but we expect they’ll be open again for 2020 soon – better get your apron ready!