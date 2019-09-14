Stranger Things fans are freaking out about Joe Keery’s new hair-do

Fabergé Organics. Use the shampoo and conditioner. And when your hair is damp – not wet, damp – do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray.

Advertisement

Any Stranger Things fans who recognise this as the secret formula behind Steve Harrington’s mesmerising hair, we’ve got some terrible news: Joe Keery, the actor who plays the Hawkins teen, may no longer have a need for it.

The 27-year-old actor is no longer sporting his signature 1980s hair-do, Keery recently rocking up to an LA event sporting – brace yourself – a fringe.

But while Keery has dramatically changed his style up top, it doesn’t necessarily mean his Stranger Things character won’t sport his usual voluminous locks in upcoming episodes. After all, with a potential fourth season of the Netflix monster hit potentially years away, the actor has plenty of time to revert back to his old look.

Despite this, Steve Harrington fans have taken to Twitter to mourn over Keery’s lost mullet.

rip joe keery, he aint dead but his long luscious hair is gone! lets never ever forget! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/P3FiyfS18t — ???????????????????????? (@rocketmantarcn) September 13, 2019

A minute of silence for Joe Keery's hair ????️ pic.twitter.com/BnifAscT9u — IfYouNeedMe,Whistle! (@Ifyouneedmeblog) September 14, 2019

Joe Keery no longer plays Steven ‘The Hair’ Harrington.

It’s just Steve now. — trash-pop™️ (@RebaWinchester) September 14, 2019

RIP Steve "the hair" Harrington, why Joe Keery why?! — Miles (@kelemonopy) September 14, 2019

Let's take a moment of silence to remember Joe Keery. He was an absolute shining star ultimate hair goals. He will forever remain in our hearts. RIP mullet man pic.twitter.com/ETzwx48BzM — Broccoli Boy Returns (@katvaleska) September 13, 2019

Although Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit a third season of Stranger Things, the Upside Down drama seems almost certain to return, with creators the Duffer Brothers previously revealing they have plans for a fourth season.

Advertisement

However, judging by the patterns of previous seasons, we might have to wait until late 2020 or early 2021 before we see new episodes.