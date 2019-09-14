Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Stranger Things fans are freaking out about Joe Keery’s new hair-do

Stranger Things fans are freaking out about Joe Keery’s new hair-do

Twitter is mourning the loss of Steve Harrington's mullet

Steve harrington

Fabergé Organics. Use the shampoo and conditioner. And when your hair is damp – not wet, damp – do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray.

Advertisement

Any Stranger Things fans who recognise this as the secret formula behind Steve Harrington’s mesmerising hair, we’ve got some terrible news: Joe Keery, the actor who plays the Hawkins teen, may no longer have a need for it.

The 27-year-old actor is no longer sporting his signature 1980s hair-do, Keery recently rocking up to an LA event sporting – brace yourself – a fringe.

Jo Keery
Getty

But while Keery has dramatically changed his style up top, it doesn’t necessarily mean his Stranger Things character won’t sport his usual voluminous locks in upcoming episodes. After all, with a potential fourth season of the Netflix monster hit potentially years away, the actor has plenty of time to revert back to his old look.

Despite this, Steve Harrington fans have taken to Twitter to mourn over Keery’s lost mullet.

Although Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit a third season of Stranger Things, the Upside Down drama seems almost certain to return, with creators the Duffer Brothers previously revealing they have plans for a fourth season.

Advertisement

However, judging by the patterns of previous seasons, we might have to wait until late 2020 or early 2021 before we see new episodes.

Tags

All about Stranger Things

Steve harrington
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 16.23.21

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020

Top Boy Netflix

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix