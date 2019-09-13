Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is the Transparent musical finale released on Amazon Prime Video?

When is the Transparent musical finale released on Amazon Prime Video?

A new trailer reveals that Jeffrey Tambor's character has been killed off ahead of the last ever episode of the show

TRPT_FINALE_190130_DL_5385V2

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-drama Transparent is set to go out on a literal high note later this year with a musical final bow.

Advertisement

The fifth and final series of the show was cut down to one feature-length episode, written and directed by creator Jill Soloway, after lead Jeffrey Tambor was dropped from the show following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The episode will be a two hour-long musical – so quite the departure from what came before it.

Find out everything we need to know about the Transparent finale below.

When is the Transparent musical finale released on Amazon Prime Video?

The last ever episode of the show – dubbed a ‘Musicale Finale’ – will be released on Friday 27 September 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It sees the Pfefferman family – led by Judith Light’s Shelly – coping with grief and loss through song…

Check it out below.

Is Jeffrey Tambor in the Transparent finale?

No. Tambor was dropped from the show in February 2018 after an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him.

In 2017, Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes and Transparent guest star Trace Lyssette accused the actor of sexual misconduct, claims which Tambor later denied. He then suggested that he would not be returning to the series.

In a statement, Soloway said that the decision was made to “ensure the workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual [on the show].”

Tambor denied all accusations and said he was “profoundly disappointed” in the way the production studio and the show’s creator handled the situation.

“As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself,” he said in a statement. “I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Tambor’s character, a transgender woman named Maura (formerly the patriarch of the Pfeifferman family) has been killed off ahead of the episode, which will see the family coping with her death.

Who is in the cast? 

Judith Light leads the line as Shelly Pfeifferman, while Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, and Gaby Hoffmann play siblings Sarah, Josh and Ali.

Recurring cast members Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack and Trace Lysette are all set to feature, too, along with “a number of fan favourite characters.”

What is it about?

The final episode will be centred around how the family deals with Maura’s death.

According to a release from Amazon, it will be a “movie fantasia inspired by the classic musicals that shaped a culture”.

Advertisement

“When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold.As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.”

Tags

All about Transparent

TRPT_FINALE_190130_DL_5385V2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-06-03 at 15.56.23

Black Mirror season 5 episode 3 explained: Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones break down Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

115399

On demand Amazon Prime Video guide | Is it worth the money?

Screen Shot 2018-12-19 at 11.58.34

The biggest TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2019

133556.4c0bdca4-b2a1-46e6-ab4e-031e809722fa

Gary Barlow’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi cameo has been revealed