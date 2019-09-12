Top Boy Netflix soundtrack: every song featured in the new season
Check out tracks from AJ Tracey, Popcaan and Mura Masa
Music forms an integral part of Netflix’s Top Boy.
It’s no surprise: half the cast is made up of musicians. The duo at the heart of the drama series – which revolves around a group of drug dealers in Hackney, East London – are Kane Robinson and Ashley Walters, both well known in the London music scene as Kano and Asher D.
“There’s this kind of synergy with music and Top Boy,” Robinson tells RadioTimes.com. “The use of music in Top Boy is just cool as well, I remember from the last season as well that Ghostpoet tune that they use [season two’s theme song was Ghostpoet’s Cold Win]. It was just perfect.”
And, as the show hits Netflix for a new season, two titans of grime have joined the cast in Little Simz and Dave.
“It’s another reason why it’s a great time for Top Boy, simultaneously the music industry is thriving with a lot of new talent and just going from strength to strength in this country.” Robinson says.
The soundtrack is made up of a bunch of modern tracks from the likes of AJ Tacey, Popcaan and Mura Masa sourced by music supervisor Abi Leland, blended with an original score composed by Roxy Music’s Brian Eno.
“His music is very healthily counterintuitive to the grime scene, so I think there’s a really nice balance there,” producer Alasdair Flind says. “It’s a long, long way away from some of the source tracks we have.”
Subscribe to our playlist of all the tracks in Top Boy below, followed by the full track list.
- Shy FX – Bad After We (feat. Kojey Radical & Ghetts)
- AJ Tracey – Quarterback
- Nines – Oh My
- Popcaan – Superstar
- Chronixx – Skankin’ Sweet
- Mura Masa – Love$ick (feat. A$AP Rocky)
- Lloyd Luther – Drugs on Tap
- Bugzy Malone – Die By The Gun