The best TV shows to watch on Netflix
From original series like Stranger Things and The Crown to TV favourites like Sherlock, Doctor Who, Friends and more, check out the all-time best series currently streaming on Netflix
Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.
Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now.
Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.
Netflix release dates 2019
Coming to Netflix in September 2019
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
A bonkers sketch show from a former Saturday Night Live writer, which is easily one of the funniest things the streaming service has ever produced. It features guest appearances from the likes of Andy Samberg, Fred Willard and Will Forte. Watch on Netflix
Schitt’s Creek
A brilliant sitcom which like many of its US peers (including Parks and Recreation, The Office and New Girl) takes a little bit of time to get going, but by the time the second season swings around all of its characters are fully developed into near-perfect caricatures. It follows the privileged, formerly wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the titular town, that was bought by the patriarch (Eugene Levy) as a joke in 1991. Watch on Netflix
Derry Girls
Lisa McGee’s brilliant sitcom – about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s – explores the usual teen melodramas through the prism of an international conflict. It manages to do so with lots of humour, heart and just the right amount of pathos. Watch on Netflix
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix
Dark
This mind and time-bending German series, which initially drew comparisons to Stranger Things, returned for the second part of its three-season run in June. Watch on Netflix
Good Girls
The second season of this darkly comic caper – about three fed-up mothers who rob a grocery store and have to deal with endless repercussions – is now available Netflix UK. Binge all thirteen episodes now, and settle in for the wait for season 3, which is due out next year… Watch on Netflix
Black Mirror
It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker’s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…
The fifth season – released in June 2019 – features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. There are three new stories, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix
Line of Duty
Where to watch Line of Duty
- Stream on BBC iPlayer
- Stream on Netflix
- Buy on Amazon
- Buy on iTunes
- Buy on Sky Store
Five series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began in series one when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations and possibly bent coppers come every series, with the threads slowly building to something truly spectacular. Four series are currently on Netflix, with the fifth on BBC iPlayer: unmissable British crime. Watch on Netflix
When They See Us
Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the Central Park Five case, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale which delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix
Russian Doll
Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again.
Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix