Where to watch and stream The Flash – is the superhero drama on Netflix?

Barry Allen will be returning as The Flash later this year. The superheroic speedster has been on the run for five series now. FLASH FACT: Here is the where and when, the who and how to watch to watch it on television.

Where to watch The Flash in the UK?

You can watch all five seasons of The Flash out so far on Amazon Prime Video. Each new episode of the show will be available on Now TV and Sky One once the show starts off again.

When does The Flash return?

The sixth season of The Flash will be out in the US on The CW on 8th October 2019. In previous seasons, episodes were available 24-hours later on Amazon and a week later would air on Sky and be streamed on Now TV.

What is The Flash about?

The Flash is about crime scene investigator Barry Allen, who gets struck by lightning during a radioactive storm and wakes up nine months later to discover he has developed metahuman powers. He uses his ability to move at superhuman speeds to protect Central City along the Team Flash at S.T.A.R. Labs.

Who stars in The Flash?

Grant Gustin plays the lead Barry Allen aka The Flash. With him, Candice Patton plays Iris West-Allen, Rick Cosnett is Eddie Thawne while Danielle Panabaker plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes is Cisco Ramon/Vibe and Tom Cavanagh takes the role of Harrison Wells.

How many seasons of The Flash are there?

There are currently five seasons of The Flash available to binge and a sixth coming in October. No announcements have yet been made on whether it will be the last or if it will continue.

How many episodes of The Flash are there?

The Flash is made up of a total of 114 episodes, each of a runtime of 45 minutes.

Is The Flash based off the comics?

The show is based on the second iteration of the Flash comic books, but takes some liberties in the adaptation. In the original material Barry Allen acquires his powers from a chemical spillage, while in the show he gets struck by lightning coming from the particle accelerator at S.T.A.R. Labs. which also plays a bigger role in the TV show.

Team Flash was created for the series to help Barry discover his powers whereas sadly, he had to figure them out all on his own in the comics. Some of the characters’ appearance and traits have also been tinkered with, most significantly though Caitlin Snow is now good while she used to be a main villain in the comics.