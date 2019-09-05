Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

Here are the top ten titles on Netflix UK this week

Falling Inn Love

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top ten series, movies and documentaries from the previous seven days.

Advertisement

The lists do not reveal exactly how many viewers are tuning in to each show or film, but they’re our best insight into the how well new titles are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

This week topping the charts is romcom Falling Inn Love, in which Christina Milian wins a New Zealand inn house and – would you believe it – finds love.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Netflix’s prequel to Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy film, is a new entry at number four.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) – 29th August-4th September 2019

  1. Falling Inn Love
  2. 13 Reasons Why
  3. Power
  4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
  5. Kingsman: the Secret Service
  6. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly
  7. Mindhunter
  8. Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
  9. Blade Runner 2049
  10. Hunter Killer

More Netflix picks from RadioTimes.com:

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-09-02 at 16.02.24

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Andrew Scott stars in Black Mirror season five episode Smithereens (Netflix)

When is Black Mirror season 6 released on Netflix?

Best podcasts of 2018 to 2019

Now hear this! The 21 podcasts you need to listen to right now