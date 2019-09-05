How to watch and stream Heroes – is the sci-fi series on Netflix?

Heroes, the American sci-fi series about ordinary people discovering they have extraordinary powers, was immensely popular at its peak, spawning merchandise, a novel, an online series and action figures. Structured in ‘volumes’ with multiple and intertwining storylines, the show felt like a comic book come to life.

Where can I watch Heroes?

Heroes is available on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime and via the Sky Store. You can also purchase the box set on DVD and Blu-ray.

What is Heroes about?

Following an eclipse, an eclectic group of people slowly begin to discover they have exceptional abilities. They include paramedic Peter Peterelli, who can take on others’ abilities, cheerleader Claire Bennet, whose power of regeneration means she can seemingly heal from any injury, and Isaac Mendez, a drug-addict and artist whose premonitions allow him to paint the future.

The characters, coming to terms with their newfound powers, eventually find their way to each other in just the nick of time —the world is in danger, and only they can stop its imminent demise. Meanwhile, a secret organisation called The Company seem determined to stop the group from fulfilling their destiny.

How many seasons of Heroes are there? How many episodes of Heroes are there?

There are four seasons of Heroes, with 11 to 23 episodes per season. There were also a number of internet ‘minisodes’. A 13-part follow-up miniseries, Heroes Reborn, aired in 2015, and was preceded by a web series called Dark Matters. Set considerably further into the future, Heroes Reborn featured a mostly new cast and was cancelled after its first season.

Who is in the Heroes cast?

Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls) stars as Peter Petrelli, who has the ability to absorb others’ powers.

Cheerleader Claire Bennet is played by Nashville’s Hayden Panettiere, whose father, Noah Bennet (Dynasty’s Jack Coleman) works for The Company.

Drumline’s Leonard Roberts plays DL Hawkins, who has the ability to walk through solid objects.

Masi Oka plays time-manipulator Hiro Nakamura, and Greg Grunberg features as mind-reading police officer Matt Parkman.

Who wrote and directed Heroes?

Heroes was created by producer and screenwriter Tim Kring, who also developed Strange World, Crossing Jordan and Touch. He also directed 90 episodes of the series.

Dennis Hammer was the primary writer on the show, alongside Anthony Hemingway, Aron Eli Coleite and Carlos Coto.

Why was Heroes cancelled?

Heroes’ first season was well-received and nominated for a number awards including Emmys and Golden Globes. Many thought subsequent seasons weren’t as successful, but Kring has another theory.

“We were the number one most downloaded show on television the year we were cancelled,” he told Games Radar, adding the show was one of the most streamed and DVRed shows and sold millions of copies on DVD. For Kring, the show was a victim of its time: an era when non-traditional viewing methods weren’t counted in the ratings.

