How to watch and stream Battlestar Galactica – is the sci-fi series on Netflix?

As one of the biggest sci-fi franchises out there, starting Battlestar Galactica is not an easy mission. [FINISH EXPAND] Here is everything you need to know before you embark on this journey.

Advertisement

Where to watch Battlestar Galactica?

All seasons of Battlestar Galactica – which aired between 2004 and 2009 – are available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

How many seasons of Battlestar Galactica are there?

The Battlestar Galactica Franchise is composed of five different TV shows, three feature films, multiple webisodes plus tens of novels and comic book series.

The main 2004 TV show as found on Amazon Prime consists of four full season plus an introductory pilot miniseries.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are between 13 and 23 episodes in each full season for a total of 76 episodes across the entire show.

In what order should I watch Battlestar Galactica?

If you missed the show when it was first on, you now have the advantage of watching it all in the right order.

The first few seasons are quite straightforward: from the miniseries (season 0 on Prime) all the way to halfway through season 2 you have nothing to worry about. However, when you reach episode 17 of the second series, what comes next in the plot is TV-film Razor, which is available on Prime as episodes one and two of series 4.

Keeping up? Right, after finishing the last few episodes remaining in series 2, you should watch a web-series called The Resistance, which is unfortunately not available on Amazon Prime. Continue with series 3 then start series 4 from episode 3 (you have already watched the first two episodes).

Now, stop at episode 11 to watch the second webseries Face of The Enemy (not available on Drive), then continue with series 4 for another few episodes, until you get to 15. Just before you watch the last few episodes of Battlestar Galactica, search for The Plan on Amazon Prime: this straight-to-DVD film retells the events of the first two series from a different perspective, but you will want to be all caught up before you reach the finale.

And you’re done. Congratulations.

Who is in the cast of Battlestar Galactica?

Aboard the Battlestar Galactica, Edward James Olmos plays Commander William Adama, with Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin.

Katee Sackhoff is pilot Kara “Starbuck” Thrace, Jamie Bamber is the Commander’s son Lee “Apollo” Adama, and James Callis is Dr. Gaius Baltar, all the while the Cyclons are played by Tricia Helfer and Grace Park.

What is Battlestar Galactica about?

After nuclear annihilation by the Cyclons – advanced robots who evolved to look indistinguishable form their human creators then rebelled– the few surviving humans from the Twelve Colonies of Kobol live in a ragtag fleet, led by the powerful warship the Battlestar Galactica. Under the leadership of President Laura Roslin and Commander William Adama, they flee the pursuing Cylons, struggle with conflicts among the survivors and search for a mythical thirteenth colony: Earth.

Advertisement

Where is Battlestar Galactica filmed?

Battlestar Galactica was filmed in Vancouver but is set in a distant star system, where humans live on a group of planets known as the Twelve Colonies.