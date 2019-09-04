Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Watch David Tennant in action in our exclusive trailer for Netflix’s chilling new drama, Criminal

Watch David Tennant in action in our exclusive trailer for Netflix’s chilling new drama, Criminal

The new police interrogation series features an all-star cast

03465_CRIMINAL_UK_01

The first trailer for Netflix’s hugely ambitious new drama, Criminal, has dropped – with former Doctor Who star David Tennant in the hot seat.

Advertisement

The new series is based exclusively within the confines of a police interrogation suite, focusing almost entirely on the questioning of subjects.

While we can see an emotionless Tennant offering “no comment”, the rest of the show’s all-star cast prompt different responses under pressure.

Youssef Kerkour, who starred in Home, is seen silently in tears, while Avengers star Hayley Atwell snaps at the police.

Katherine Kelly (Cheat), Lee Ingleby (The A Word), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella), Mark Stanley (Dark River), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) and Shubham Saraf (Bodyguard) also feature in the new series.

Criminal is a hugely unique project, with 12 stories taking place across four different countries.

The UK, France, Germany and Spain will have three episodes each, with each story filmed in the local language.

While each episode will be written and directed by talent from their respective countries, Killing Eve writer George Kay and Endeavour’s Jim Field Smith will act as overall showrunners.

The series has been described by Netflix as a “stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama” which “focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects”.

Advertisement

Criminal drops on Netflix on 20th September

Tags

All about Criminal

03465_CRIMINAL_UK_01
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020

Screen Shot 2019-09-02 at 16.02.24

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

BeFunky-collage (2)

Torchwood's Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay to lead new drama

John Barrowman All Star Musicals (ITV)

John Barrowman confirmed to replace Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice 2020