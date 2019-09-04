Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed
The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW will all return, along with some exciting new series
Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.
After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.
Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.
Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.
August
2nd August
Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface
8th August
Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers
9th August
GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show
Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo
13th August
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians
16th August
Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season
Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses
20th August
Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix
23rd August
13 Reasons Why season 3 The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker
26th August
Power The sixth season of the US crime drama will drop weekly from today
Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones The latest stand-up special from the legendary comedian
30th August
The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name
The A List A British drama series which follows a group of teens who attend an island summer camp, only for things to go mysteriously wrong
September
4th September
Wanderlust: season 1 Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh explore polyamory in this BBC drama.
6th September
The Spy Sacha Baron Cohen stars as real-life Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.
Elite: Season 2 The teen drama unveiled the killer at the heart of its murder-mystery at the end of season 1, but will they be brought to justice this time around?
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 3 This time around, the comedian brings his curmudgeonly dad to the USA.
Hip-hop Evolution: season 3 Documentary series tracing the growth of rap music.
Tuesday 10th September
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 A Japanese reality series, which stuffs a bunch of strangers into a house for up to a year.
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger The latest stand-up special from the popular US comedian and podcaster.
Wednesday 11th September
Call the Midwife: season 7 The BBC period drama continues.
Thursday 12th September
The I-Land Ten people wake up on a strange island with no memory of how they got there, and soon discover the world is not as it seems.
The Mind, Explained Emma Stone narrates a documentary series which explores various occurrences in the brain, from anxiety disorders to dreams.
Friday 13th September
Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn
Unbelievable Police call into question a young girl’s (Kaitlyn Dever) account of her sexual assault in this drama inspired by true events.
The Chef Show: Volume 2 The Lion King director Jon Favreau cooks food with his celebrity friends.
The Ranch: Part 7 Netflix’s longest-running sitcom, led by Ashton Kutcher, rides on.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse The ninth instalment of Ryan Murphy’s spooky anthology series.
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea Comedian Chelsea Handler puts her own white privilege on blast in this topical comedy.
Tall Girl Coming-of-age tale about a 6-foot-tall teen making her way through high school.
Sunday 15th September
Only Fools & Horses: seasons 1-2 The comedic misadventures of Del Boy and Rodney Trotter.
Thursday 19th September
The Lego Batman Movie Will Arnett voices the Caped Crusader in brick form in this animated spin-off.
Friday 20th September
Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galifianakis attempts to drag his sardonic internet chat show out to a feature length.
Criminal David Tennant and Hayley Atwell both feature in this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite.
Disenchantment: part 2 Matt Groening’s fantasy animated series continues after last year’s tragic conclusion.
Fastest Car: season 2 Real-life drag racing.
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates A three-part documentary about the billionaire’s efforts to improve the world.
Wednesday 25th September
Glitch: season 3 Australian original series about an unusual zombie outbreak.
Abstract: The Art of Design season 2 A series which looks at how visionary designers across various fields work.
Thursday 26th September
Call Me By Your Name Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet strike up a romance in Italy in this beloved film from Luca Guadagnino.
Explained: season 2 A co-production with news site Vox, which breaks down relevant topics in 18-minute episodes so that our simple brains can understand them.
Friday 27th September
The Good Place season 4 The final season of this heartwarming after-life comedy begins, with episodes airing weekly.
The Politician: season 1 Wealthy student Payton Hobart mounts his campaign to get elected as student body president of his high school, with the help of his mother (Gwyneth Paltrow).
In The Shadow Of The Moon Psychological thriller film about a police officer tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years.
Monday 30th September
Mo Gilligan: Momentum The British comedian’s first special for Netflix.
September TBC
Final Space: season 2 The animated sci-fi series returns for another batch of episodes.
South Park A selection of episodes of the long-running cartoon is set to drop at some point this month.
Shameless: season 8 William H Macy, Emmy Rossum and co return as the Gallaghers in this US adaptation of the beloved British series.
Fuller House season five The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”
October
4th October
Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy from Nick Kroll returns for yet more explorations of puberty
11th October
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie A spin-off of the beloved crime drama centred around Aaron Paul’s Jessie Pinkman
18th October
Living With Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a Miles, who undergoes an experimental spa treatment and returns home to discover he has been replaced by a better version of himself
25th October
The Kominsky Method season 2 The Emmy-nominated comedy series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin returns
October TBC
Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B
November
17th November
The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.
