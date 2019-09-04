The best kids movies to watch on Netflix

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From 1990s classics like Matilda and Babe to modern efforts like The Secret Life of Pets and The Fantastic Mr Fox, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.

Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.

Despicable Me 2

Supervillain-turned-Dad Gru fights his former allies with new gadgets, new cars and more minions! Watch on Netflix

Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing. Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix

Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet. Watch on Netflix

Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut in this tale about a very big bunny Watch on Netflix

Spy Kids

Two kids become spies and attempt to save their parents from an evil mastermind. Watch on Netflix

Matilda

Roald Dahl’s story of a clever little girl who takes on her parents and a headmistress. Watch on Netflix

Madagascar

Four animals from a New York zoo make a break for it and escape to the island of Madagascar. Watch on Netflix