Where to watch and stream Coach Trip – is the travel series on Netflix?

Coach Trip is a show from Channel 4 that functions as a comedic travel show and reality competition. It has made a star out of its bubbly tour guide/presenter Brendan Sheerin, and has also featured numerous celebrities including Charlotte Crosby and Big Narstie.

Twenty seasons down the line from its debut in 2005, today the show remains popular and has had only small changes from its original format. Celebrity Coach Trip will return in Autumn 2019 on E4.

Where to watch Coach Trip?

You can watch Coach Trip on Amazon Prime Video or All 4. Alternatively, you could buy episodes on iTunes.

What is Coach Trip about?

Coach Trip has a format similar to Race Across the World: teams of two battle it out to be their companions’ favourite travel buddies as they tour Europe, Africa and Asia over a month and a half. At the end of each episode, all the contestants must vote to decide which couple they want to go home, whether it’s because they’re always late or because they just don’t click with each other, and then the losing couple is replaced.

In the final episode, the tables are turned and the couples vote for who they want to win rather than who they want to see go home, and the winners get a prize of… another coach holiday.

That feels like a bit of a disappointment when compared to the Love Island winners’ £50,000 prize, but I guess you wouldn’t go on the show if you didn’t like coach trips.

Who’s been on Celebrity Coach Trip?

The celebrity version of the show takes place over just 10 days, and instead of a coach trip as the prize, the contestants win £1000 for their chosen charity. The series has so far hosted celebs including Cheryl Baker, The Cheeky Girls, Alexander Ferns and The Chuckle Brothers in season one, Sandra Dickinson, Emma B, Stavros Flatley and Brian Belo in season two, Bruce Jones, Tommy Derbyshire and John Altman in season three, James and Sam from Made in Chelsea, Jedward and James Jordan in season four.

The next series of Celebrity Coach Trip, which will broadcast on E4 in Autumn 2019, will feature six pairs of celebrities: Vick Pattison & Scott Thomas; Kate Lawler & Arron Crascall; Georgia Steel and Alexandra Cane; Francis Boulle & Sarah Keyworth; Cleopatra & Yonah Higgins; Harry Reid & James Hill.

How many seasons of Coach Trip are there?

The series has seventeen normal seasons, three celebrity seasons and one Christmas special.

Where is Coach Trip filmed?

Coach trip is filmed on the road, and has ventured as far as Tenerife.

Other destinations include Ibiza, Marbs, Zante, Barcelona and Switzerland.