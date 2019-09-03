When is Top Boy released on Netflix? Who is in the reboot, and why has it been brought back?

Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Netflix are reviving Channel 4 drama Top Boy for a new season, which is set to debut in 2019.

The Canadian rapper and his business partner and musical collaborator Adel “Future the Prince” Nur serve as executive producers on the show, which sees the return of Ashley Walters’ drug dealer Dushane and Kane “Kano” Robinson’s Sully.

The series ran for two four-episode series on Channel 4, released in 2011 and 2013. That seemed to be the end of the story until it was announced in late 2017 that Drake and Netflix had entered the fold.

Find out everything you need to know about the Top Boy revival below.

When is Top Boy season three released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that it will arrive on 13th September.

Is there a trailer for Top Boy season three?

Yes! Drake released the first footage from the series on the opening night of his seven-night stint at the O2 Arena in London. It features police chases, intense fights and drug deals, with a voiceover explaining, “Everyone around here thinks they’re a big man. They live in this mad world where anyone can get it.

“The olders are washed, the youngers fear nothing. And everyone wants to be a Top Boy.”

Check it out below.

This was followed by a full trailer in August 2019.

Why is the Channel 4 series being brought back on Netflix?

Drake explained that after catching the series on YouTube, he was immediately gripped by it – despite the fact that it had already ended its two-series run on Channel 4.

Drake told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he was captured by the depiction of London in the series. “And that human element drew me in,” he added. “I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible.'”

Partnering with Netflix, Drake brought together the original writing and directing team to create a follow-up. The series is written by Ronan Bennett alongside Daniel West, with director Yann Demange also returning along with producers Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind.

Star Ashley Walters said that Netflix was the “perfect platform” for the series.

“Top Boy is a raw, real representation of street culture,” he said. “It explores how these characters came to make the choices they make, and gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look as to what is happening on our streets today. It needs to be talked about and the show doesn’t shy away from giving us the platform to tell our story.

“We can’t change things if we do not acknowledge it and understand it first. Netflix is the perfect platform for this show, there aren’t many networks who would be brave enough to keep it this real.”

Who is in the Top Boy cast?

The new season will feature original stars, Walters and Kano and Shone Rumulus (Out) as Dris and Ashley Thomas (Black Mirror) as Jermaine.

It will also see the addition of rising UK rappers Simbi “Little Simz” Ajikawo and David “Dave” Omoregie.

Rising star Micheal Ward also joins the cast as Jamie, alongside fellow newcomers Lisa Dwan (Trust), Jasmine Jobson, Kadeem Ramsay (Sex Education, Blue Story), Saffron Hocking (London Kills, White Gold), Kola Bokinni (Black Mirror) and Hope Ikpoku.

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq pic.twitter.com/ndLWtoPFpC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 5, 2019

What is going to happen?

According to Netflix, “The new episodes pick up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market.

“He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.”

Top Boy is set to be released on Netflix in Autumn 2019