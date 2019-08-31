Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

2nd August

Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface

8th August

Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers

9th August

GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show

Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo

13th August

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians

16th August

Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season

Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses

20th August

Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix

23rd August

13 Reasons Why season 3 The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker

26th August

Power The sixth season of the US crime drama will drop weekly from today

Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones The latest stand-up special from the legendary comedian

30th August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name

The A List A British drama series which follows a group of teens who attend an island summer camp, only for things to go mysteriously wrong

September

4th September

Wanderlust: season 1 Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh explore polyamory in this BBC drama.

6th September

The Spy Sacha Baron Cohen stars as real-life Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.

Elite: Season 2 The teen drama unveiled the killer at the heart of its murder-mystery at the end of season 1, but will they be brought to justice this time around?

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 3 This time around, the comedian brings his curmudgeonly dad to the USA.

Hip-hop Evolution: season 3 Documentary series tracing the growth of rap music.

Tuesday 10th September

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 A Japanese reality series, which stuffs a bunch of strangers into a house for up to a year.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger The latest stand-up special from the popular US comedian and podcaster.

Wednesday 11th September

Call the Midwife: season 7 The BBC period drama continues.

Thursday 12th September

The I-Land Ten people wake up on a strange island with no memory of how they got there, and soon discover the world is not as it seems.

The Mind, Explained Emma Stone narrates a documentary series which explores various occurrences in the brain, from anxiety disorders to dreams.

Friday 13th September

Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn

Unbelievable Police call into question a young girl’s (Kaitlyn Dever) account of her sexual assault in this drama inspired by true events.

The Chef Show: Volume 2 The Lion King director Jon Favreau cooks food with his celebrity friends.

The Ranch: Part 7 Netflix’s longest-running sitcom, led by Ashton Kutcher, rides on.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse The ninth instalment of Ryan Murphy’s spooky anthology series.

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea Comedian Chelsea Handler puts her own white privilege on blast in this topical comedy.

Tall Girl Coming-of-age tale about a 6-foot-tall teen making her way through high school.

Sunday 15th September

Only Fools & Horses: seasons 1-2 The comedic misadventures of Del Boy and Rodney Trotter.

Thursday 19th September

The Lego Batman Movie Will Arnett voices the Caped Crusader in brick form in this animated spin-off.

Friday 20th September

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galifianakis attempts to drag his sardonic internet chat show out to a feature length.

Criminal David Tennant and Hayley Atwell both feature in this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite.

Disenchantment: part 2 Matt Groening’s fantasy animated series continues after last year’s tragic conclusion.

Fastest Car: season 2 Real-life drag racing.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates A three-part documentary about the billionaire’s efforts to improve the world.

Wednesday 25th September

Glitch: season 3 Australian original series about an unusual zombie outbreak.

Abstract: The Art of Design season 2 A series which looks at how visionary designers across various fields work.

Thursday 26th September

Call Me By Your Name Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet strike up a romance in Italy in this beloved film from Luca Guadagnino.

Explained: season 2 A co-production with news site Vox, which breaks down relevant topics in 18-minute episodes so that our simple brains can understand them.

Friday 27th September

The Good Place season 4 The final season of this heartwarming after-life comedy begins, with episodes airing weekly.

The Politician: season 1 Wealthy student Payton Hobart mounts his campaign to get elected as student body president of his high school, with the help of his mother (Gwyneth Paltrow).

In The Shadow Of The Moon Psychological thriller film about a police officer tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years.

Monday 30th September

Mo Gilligan: Momentum The British comedian’s first special for Netflix.

September TBC

Final Space: season 2 The animated sci-fi series returns for another batch of episodes.

South Park A selection of episodes of the long-running cartoon is set to drop at some point this month.

Shameless: season 8 William H Macy, Emmy Rossum and co return as the Gallaghers in this US adaptation of the beloved British series.

Fuller House season five The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”

October

4th October

Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy from Nick Kroll returns for yet more explorations of puberty

11th October

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie A spin-off of the beloved crime drama centred around Aaron Paul’s Jessie Pinkman

18th October

Living With Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a Miles, who undergoes an experimental spa treatment and returns home to discover he has been replaced by a better version of himself

25th October

The Kominsky Method season 2 The Emmy-nominated comedy series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin returns

October TBC

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B

November

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

