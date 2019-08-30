Where to watch and stream Killing Eve – your guide to the darkly comedic spy thriller

Killing Eve is a spy-action thriller that focuses on two women on opposite sides of the law, based on the series of novellas by Luke Jennings. The critically acclaimed and highly rated show was renewed for its third season just hours after its second was announced, and the return of the show is greatly anticipated worldwide. You’ll be hooked as the deadly (and dead fashionable) Villanelle stalks her prey eve across Europe. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Where to watch Killing Eve

You can watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer, which is good news because it’s not on Netflix. Alternatively, you can catch the show on Hulu, iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy the DVD box set for seasons 1-2.

What is Killing Eve about?

Killing Eve follows the story of two fierce women engaged in a game of hide and seek spanning across Europe, that sees quite a few murders along the way.

Villanelle is a terrifyingly intelligent psychopathic Russian assassin who, through various disguises, is able to do her job with originality, flair and not one ounce of compassion. Eve Polastri starts the series bored in her desk-job at MI5, but after becoming obsessed with Villanelle, she begins working for MI6 where she dedicates her career to chasing Villanelle around the globe.

Throughout the series, Eve and other MI6 operatives attempt to fight fire with fire by using Villanelle to kill other international criminals, whilst Villanelle develops an obsession with the idea of her and Eve running away together.

How long are Killing Eve episodes?

Killing Eve Episodes last about 40 minutes, which is probably less time than most of Villanelle’s victims, once she’s been hired.

How many seasons and episodes of Killing Eve are there?

There are 16 episodes of killing eve, split into two seasons. Season three is expected to produce a further eight episodes.

What channel is Killing Eve on?

Killing Eve is broadcast on BBC One, but you also can catch up on BBC iPlayer – so grab a snack and get ready to binge-watch.

Where is Killing Eve filmed?

Killing Eve is filmed in numerous locations across Europe, from Paris to Bucharest to London.

Who wrote Killing Eve?

The series has received praise for its choice of female head writers for both seasons released so far: Phoebe Waller-Bridge led season one and Emerald Fennel took over for season two. The critically-acclaimed show has won numerous awards and is set to return for a third season, where Suzanne Heathcote will be the new showrunner.

The book series on which the show is based, Villanelle, was written by Luke Jennings.

Who produced Killing Eve?

The executive producers of Killing Eve are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris.

When will Killing Eve return?

Advertisement

Killing Eve was renewed for a third season by BBC America in April 2019. There hasn’t been an official release date announcement yet, but it’s likely that the episodes will air on the BBC in June.