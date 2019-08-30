Where to watch and stream Dexter– is the Showtime drama on Netflix?

Dexter, based on a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay, follows Dexter Morgan, a forensic scientist moonlighting as a psychopathic vigilante serial killer. The dark, violent and suspenseful show was a ratings hit for Showtime and earned particular praise for star Michael C. Hall. The show lasted for eight seasons, all of which are available online. Take a leaf from Dexter’s ‘dark passenger’, and come along for the ride.

Where can I watch Dexter?

Dexter is available on NOW TV, iTunes and Amazon Prime. You can also purchase the complete series on DVD and Blu-ray.

How many seasons of Dexter are there? How many episodes are in each season of Dexter?

There are eight seasons of Dexter, each with 12 hour-long episodes.

What is Dexter about?

After Dexter’s mother is brutally murdered, the orphaned three-year-old is adopted by Harry Morgan, a police officer.

Now an adult, Dexter works as blood splatter analyst for Miami’s Metro Police. In the first series, he is part of an investigation into a string of killings by the ‘Ice Truck Killer’, who has been leaving a trail of well-preserved, bloodless bodies around the city.

Dexter, however, hides a secret: he’s good at his day job because he, too, is a serial killer, intent on bringing other violent criminals to justice.

Though Dexter is calm and deliberate, planning his kills meticulously, his double life still proves an enormous challenge — it seems someone is always on the verge of discovering his dark secret.

Who is in the cast of Dexter?

Six Feet Under’s Michael C Hall stars as title character Dexter Morgan. Hall has said he wouldn’t object to a series reboot, though nothing is in the works.

Jennifer Carpenter (Limitless) plays homicide detective Debra Morgan, Dexter’s tough, tomboyish foster sister.

Rita Bennett, Dexter’s girlfriend, is played by Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Julie Benz.

Lauren Velez plays tough Lieutenant Maria LaGuerta, alongside fellow Oz star David Zayas, who plays Detective Angel Batista.

Dexter’s deceased adoptive father, Harry Morgan, who appears in flashbacks and fantasy sequences, is played by James Remar (Sex and the City)

Why did Dexter get cancelled/end?

Originally, executive producer Sara Colleton envisioned Dexter as a seven-year series, though an eighth season was later added.

Speaking to TV Guide about the additional season, Colleton said: “I feel easily that we can be an eight-year show, but I never want it to get old and stale. I want us to go out on a high and everybody on the show is determined to keep the level of it up to the very end. It’s always wise to know when it’s time to leave the stage before you’re asked to leave the stage.”

Where was Dexter filmed?

Though set in Miami, Dexter was filmed primarily in Long Beach, California and at Hollywood’s Gower Studios. Some establishing shots in the first series, however, were filmed in Miami.

