Where to watch and stream After Life – is the black comedy series on Netflix?

After Life is a bittersweet dark comedy exploring the difficult path back to a fulfilling life after the death of a spouse. In his deceased wife’s words, Tony is ‘useless’, but he is also ‘lovely’ – he just has a hard time showing the world that now that he’s been widowed.

The critically acclaimed series was renewed by Netflix for a second season in April 2019.

Where to watch After Life?

You can watch After Life on Netflix, or buy episodes on iTunes.

What is After Life about?

Tony was a loving, happy husband but now that his wife is gone, he has decided to live the rest of his life trying to punish everyone for her death. He believes that he has nothing to lose, and that this complete lack of concern for his own life is a new superpower. Resultantly he is reluctant to allow others to help him find happiness, which would mean finding something to live for once again.

Unhelpfully for Tony, no one seems to read the Tambury Gazette, the local free newspaper for which Tony works. His boss Tom struggles to maintain a professional relationship with him, as he is also his brother-in-law. In fact, what Tony considers the only reason to keep living at all is the dog that he and Lisa shared, Anti, who is the only character he can be honest with at times.

Who’s in the cast of After Life?

Rickey Gervais created and directed the show, and stars as the lead Tony Johnson. Kerry Godliman plays Tony’s late wife Lisa, whilst Ashley Jensen of Ugly Betty plays the nurse of Tony’s father. Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt is played by Tom Basden.

Writer, actor, and comedian Roisin Conaty who created GameFace stars as local prostitute Daphne, whilst Diane Morgan (also known as Philomena Cunk) plays Kath, a colleague of Tony’s. Tim Plester of Game of Thrones and Bohemian Rhapsody plays Julian.

Tony Way, who played Dontos in Game of Thrones and Thomas Nashe in Anonymous plays Lenny, another colleague of Tony’s, whilst Mandeep Dhillon of Some Girls and The City and the City plays a new, shy journalist at the Tambury Gazette. Tony’s father, who lives in a care home, is played by David Bradley, who previously appeared as Mr Filch in Harry Potter.

Finally, Downton Abbey‘s Penelope Wilton stars as local widow Anne, and Paul Kaye of Game of Thrones plays Tony’s psychiatrist.

#AfterLife renewed for S2. Star & creator @rickygervais says, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.” pic.twitter.com/aXsHVYRSSD — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 3, 2019

Where was After Life set?

The series is set in a fictional town in England called Tambury.

Where was After Life filmed?

After Life was filmed in various locations around the UK including Bristol, Hampstead, Rickmansworth, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands.

How many seasons and episodes of After Life are there?

So far, only one season of After Life has been produced, spanning six episodes.

When will After Life return?

After Life will return for its second season in 2020.