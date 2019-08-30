Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, is set to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first Muslim superhero in a new series for Disney+.

The teenage hero has the power to manipulate her body on a molecular level, shrinking and growing at will. She first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015, as a fan of Captain Marvel’s who gets inspired by her hero and takes her name when she discovers her own unique powers.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

At D23 Expo, when the series was announced, Feige said that it would arrive after the Hawkeye spin-off show, which puts it at late 2021 or early 2022. So we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us…

Who is in the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

No casting has been announced as yet. But there is a writer who is hotly tipped to be serving as show-runner.

Bisha K Ali, who helmed Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series for US streaming site Hulu, is reportedly on board to lead the writer’s room.