Every Marvel TV series coming to Disney+ in the next few years

Superhero shows Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist may have been cancelled/dusted Thanos-style by Marvel and Netflix, but fortunately Disney is set to launch a whole string of new comic book stories, featuring some very familiar characters.

Running alongside Marvel’s movie phase four plan, here are the MCU shows that are going to be launched new on-demand service Disney+, from Loki to intriguing anthology series What If…?

Ms Marvel

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/serwRYXsRG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is getting her own Disney+ series. Written by Bisha K Ali (of Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), the series will focus on a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamela Kahn. Hailing from a religious family in New Jersey, she has the power of polymorphy – i.e. the ability to stretch and change shape. The character comes from the award-winning Marvel comic, and Disney confirmed that she will also be appearing in upcoming Marvel movies.

The show was announced at D23 Expo in August 2019. No release date has yet been set.

She-Hulk

Having made her debut back in February 1980 in Stan Lee and John Buscema’s Marvel comic Savage She-Hulk #1, this character is a lawyer and a cousin of Bruce Banner who got an emergency blood transfusion from him – a life-saving procedure which left her with Hulk-life qualities. The show was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2019, but no news yet on casting.

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fUrYwfGLOQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Moon Knight

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/iMHyl7BuAQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu.

After Marc killed his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he became “Moon Knight”. No word yet on a release date.

August 2020 – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Initially greenlit in April 2019, the first of the Marvel series to arrive on Disney+ will focus on, you guessed it, The Falcon (Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie) and frenemy The Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan).

The six-part show will also see Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Helmut Zemo respectively.

Early 2021 – WandaVision

No, it’s not a great name for a TV series, but it’s far more intriguing than it first seems: many assumed that android Vision (Paul Bettany) had been killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the events of Infinity War (pre-snap). Does the title WandaVision mean Bettany’s red robot will return once more?

Well, yes – it’s been confirmed Bettany is back – which is great news for Wanda (Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen), the lead of the new series, who enjoyed a relationship with Vision before his death.

In August 2019, it was announced that Randall Park, Kat Dennings and Kathryn Hahn have also joined the series. Park will be back as Ant-Man And The Wasp’s FBI agent, Jimmy Woo, and Dennings will return as Darcy Lewis (from the Thor movies). Hahn is a newcomer, described as a “nosey neighbour from a sitcom”.

WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and lead into upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Early 2021 – Loki

Following the version of Loki that stole the Space Stone in 2012 during the events of Avengers: Endgame, the one-off series will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

Apart from Hiddleston, the rest of the cast hasn’t yet been unveiled.

Mid 2021 – What If…?

As the title suggests, this animated anthology series will sow some hypothetical chaos into the MCU. Based on the comic books of the same name, the series won’t impact the continuity of other shows and films, instead looking at crucial moments in Marvel’s history and wonder what would have happened if they transpired differently.

Actors from the films will reprise their roles – from Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) – while Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright (above) will voice Uatu The Watcher.

Late 2021 ­– Hawkeye

The expert archer of the Avengers will return in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series is set to feature character Kate Bishop (yet to be cast) who becomes Hawkeye’s successor.