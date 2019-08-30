Where to watch and stream Big Little Lies – is the dark comedy mystery on Netflix?

Featuring Resse Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies has taken the world by storm, having already won four Golden Globes in just two seasons.

The dark comedy explores the mystery of a murder investigation and how it affects the lives of five Californian women. Over time, the investigation begins to unravel each of their lives as they lie again, and again, and again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the HBO show.

How to watch Big Little Lies in the UK

You can watch all episodes of Big Little Lies on – deep breath – Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media Store, Sky, HBO, or iTunes. You can also pick up the DVD box set for season one. However, it’s not currently on Netflix or Google Play.

What is Big Little Lies about?

Big Little Lies is about five mysterious Californian women and the murder investigation that catapults their lives into a huge mess of drama, lies and death.

The so-called Monterey Five includes Jane, who is a struggling 24-year-old single mum and Madeline, who takes on the role of looking after Jane in series one, forging a new friendship. She introduces Jane to her best friend Celeste. Bonnie is Madeline’s ex-husband’s new wife, and she and Renata (an unfriendly CEO who doesn’t fit in with the rest of the mums) clash with the rest of the group.

But after Bonnie pushes Celeste’s husband Perry down the stairs at their children’s school, killing him, the five women agree to cover it up by saying that he slipped. This completely changes their relationship, and much to the bafflement of the rest of the small community of parents at the school, the group becomes incredibly tightly knit as they pile lie upon lie to cover their tracks.

How many seasons are there in Big Little Lies?

There are two seasons. Season one aired in February-April 2017, and season two aired in June-July 2019.

How many episodes of Big Little Lies are there?

There are fourteen episodes of Big Little Lies, split into two seasons.

Where is Big Little Lies set?

Big Little Lies is set in Monterey, California, and begins with a murder at a public school in the area.

Where is Big Little Lies filmed?

Big Little Lies is shot on location in California, specifically on the Monterey Peninsula and Big Sur.

Who’s in the cast of Big Little Lies?

The Monterey Five consists of Madeline, Jane, Bonnie, Celeste and Renata. Reese Witherspoon of Legally Blonde plays Madeline, whilst Shailene Woodley, who previously starred as a teenage cancer patient in The Fault in Our Stars, plays Jane. X-Men: First Class star Zoë Kravitz, plays Bonnie, Nicole Kidman takes the role of Celeste, and Laura Dern stars as Renata.

Supporting characters include Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper), Abigail (Kathryn Newton), Ziggy (Iain Armitage), Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling), Chloe (Darby Camp), Josh (Cameron Crovetti), Max (Nicholas Crovetti), Skye (Chloe Coleman) and Amabella (Ivy George).

Who sings the Big Little Lies theme tune?

The iconic opening theme of the show is called ‘Cold Little Heart’ and is written and performed by Michael Kiwanuka. You can find it on Spotify and iTunes.

Who wrote the Big Little Lies soundtrack?

The soundtrack features various artists, and you can listen to it on Google Play or iTunes.

When is Big Little Lies back?

Big Little Lies may return for a third season, but it’s not clear when this will be, and a trailer has not yet been released.