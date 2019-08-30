It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From Will Ferrell’s joyful Christmas classic Elf to Paddington’s 1 & 2 and ET, we’ve found some of the best kids’ movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Best of all, every movie here will work for both parents and children alike, so either leave the kids to it or join in with them.

Check out our list of the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video below.

A modern-day spin on the classic Cinderella story, What a Girl Wants follows rebellious teenager Daphne Reynolds (played by a pre-troubled Amanda Bynes) as she leaves her New York apartment in search of her well-to-do British father (Colin Firth at self-deprecating best).

Two delightful, beautifully shot tales of a kind young Peruvian bear who finds his way to London. Look out for Hugh Grant’s brilliant performance as the baddie in the sequel.

Rowan Atkinson reprises his beloved role as a bumbling, mumbling buffoon for a feature-length film. Mr. Bean causes chaos in France after winning a holiday in the south coast; hijinks ensue, resulting in Bean somehow making his way to the Cannes Film Festival.

First made by the BBC for Christmas, this animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson children’s book works any time of the year.

Three mischievous and irritatingly squeaky-voiced chipmunks invade the home of a struggling songwriter. While they at first reach the dizzying heights of superstardom, they soon fall foul of of a fierce record label boss. Some of their numbers are surprisingly catchy, in spite of the helium-inspired vocals.

Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg lend their voices to this cartoon set in Count Dracula’s five-stake resort.

The CGI canine-caper saw a more modern take on the classic Scooby-Doo adventures. A clash of egos saw Mystery Inc. to turn its back on solving crimes, with the five former pals go separate ways. But the gangs are forced to reunite after a series of strange goings-on at Spooky Island.

When a family moves to the crumbling and run-down Spiderwick Estate, twins Jared and Simon, alongside big sister Mallory find themselves exploring a new world inhabited by sprites, fairies and goblins. Very young children may be frightened by some of the film’s more intense chase scenes, but kids who love a scare will be gripped.

Author EB White’s classic animal fable gets the full Babe treatment in this warm, live-action family fantasy.

The Dr Seuss classic is brought to life by Mike Myers in a cat costume…

George Clooney is quite literally fantastic as Mr. Fox, who decides that his chicken-stealing ways are over and that he must grow up for the sake of his wife and kids. But when three local farmers set out to try and catch him, Mr. Fox resorts to his wily ways…

Johnny Depp is a strange chameleon in this animated western comedy.

British studio Aardman Animations (best known for Wallace and Gromit) are back with this comedy set at the dawn of time, featuring the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Timothy Spall.

The re-imagining of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves sees Julia Roberts as the vindictive queen seeking out Lily Collins’ Snow White. It’s bright and sometimes gaudy, but it’s a fairly solid take of a story we all know and love.

