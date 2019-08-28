New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tuesday 27th August: Dave Chappelle – Sticks and Stones

The comedian returns with another controversial and defiant stand-up special filmed in Atlanta. Watch on Netflix

Friday 23rd August: 13 Reasons Why season 3

This controversial drama is back for a third season following a cliffhanger ending. What will happen to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his classmates at Liberty High School after that failed school shooting? Watch on Netflix

Thursday 22nd August: American Factory

The first documentary from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which looks at a culture clash in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory. Watch on Netflix

Friday 16th August: Mindhunter season 2

David Fincher’s extremely dark and twisted drama series returns. It sees Jonathan Groff’s Holden Ford, an FBI agent in the late 1970s, attempt to get inside the minds of the most depraved of serial killers, incuding, this year, Charles Manson. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 14th August: Sintonia

A coming-of-age tale set in the favelas of Sao Paolo, Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 13th August: Tiffany Haddish Presents – They Ready

The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians. Watch on Netflix

Friday 9th August: GLOW season 3

Geena Davis joins the cast of this Netflix comedy about a group of struggling actresses in the 1980s who build a wrestling show. This year Alison Brie’s Ruth and Betty Gilpin’s Debbie bring the action to Las Vegas, where they struggle to deal with the pressures of a nightly stage show. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 8th August: Wu Assassins

Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 7th August: Otherhood

Mums Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons. Watch on Netflix

Friday 2nd August: Dear White People

Third season of the US comedy drama that follows a group of black students in a primarily white, fictional Ivy League college, tackling topics including racism, white privilege and cultural appropriation. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 31st July: The Red Sea Diving Resort

Chris Evans leads this film inspired by real-life rescue missions, which sees a group of Mossad agents and Ethiopians smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. Watch on Netflix

Monday 29th July: Spotlight

This extraordinary story from writer/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres around a group of journalists in Boston investigating children being molested within the Catholic church – is brought vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the facts. Watch on Netflix

Friday 26th July: Orange Is the New Black

The ladies of Litchfield are back for a seventh and final season – hankies at the ready… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 25th July: Another Life

A new sci-fi series starring Katee Sackhoff as an astronaut head out on an expedition in search of alien life. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 23rd July: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld is back behind the wheel, picking up comedy pals Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais and more in the new series of his talk show. Watch on Netflix

Friday 19th July: Queer Eye season 4

The fab five’s return to Kansas City, Missouri includes a stop-off in Jonathan Van Ness’ old high school, where they are tasked with making over his former music teacher. It’s another emotional, uplifting set of episodes from Netflix’s most positive show. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 16th July: Blown Away

A glassblowing competition show, in which contestants create sculptures for the chance to win $60,000. Watch on Netflix

Friday 12th July: Point Blank

An emergency room nurse (Anthony Mackie) teams up with an inured murder suspect (Frank Grillo) after his pregnant wife is kidnapped. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 11th July: Derry Girls season 1

Lisa McGee’s brilliant sitcom about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 9th July: Aziz Ansari – Right Now

The comedian’s first special since he was accused of sexual misconduct – he addresses this early on – tackles woke culture, and public opinion surrounding R Kelly and Michael Jackson. Watch on Netflix

Friday 5th July: Stranger Things 3

The gang are back to face yet more danger from the invading forces of the Upside Down. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 3rd July: Bridesmaids

With an incredible ensemble comedy cast, Bridesmaids is a heady hilarious romp through western female tribal-bridal culture, starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 2nd July: Glee – The Complete Series

Ryan Murphy’s beloved comedy about a high school’s musical society is here in its entirety. Watch on Netflix

Monday 1st July: Shaft

A mere two weeks after its big-screen release, Samuel L Jackson returns as the titular detective with the best theme song of all time in this long-awaited sequel, though he’ll be playing second fiddle to his son John Shaft Jr (Jessie Usher) this time around. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th June: Mr Iglesias

Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars as a high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfits in this sitcom that feels like something out of the 1980s (and not in a good “St way). Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th June: Doctor Who – The Curse of Doctor Mysterio

The 2016 Christmas special is now available to stream. It features Matt Lucas as the Doctor’s companion Nardole. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th June: The Beguiled

An injured Civil War soldier (Colin Farrell) is brought into an all-female household to recover from his wounds, and causes quite a stir… Sofia Coppola’s latest. Watch on Netflix

Friday 21st June: Dark season 2

Netflix’s mind and time-bending Danish sci-fi series is back for another lot of episodes. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th June: The Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger is perfectly cast as the violent cyborg who is time-warped from the future to alter the nuclear war-torn course of history in this classic action flick from James Cameron, while Linda Hamilton shines as the bewildered waitress who will unwittingly become the saviour of the human race. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th June: Murder Mystery

Another Netflix Adam Sandler vehicle, this time featuring Jennifer Aniston, a whodunit and a David Walliams cameo, surprisingly enough. Watch on Netflix

Friday 14th June: Jessica Jones season 3

Jessica and Trish have to team up once again to take down a psychopathic new foe in the final season of Netflix’s last standing Marvel series. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th June: Blue Planet II

David Attenborough’s agenda-setting series about the 70% of the earth few of us ever get to see. Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th June: Black Earth Rising

Micaela Coel stars as a Rwandan Genocide survivor who discovers that her adoptive mother, a human rights lawyer, is embroiled in a major case that will shake their lives. The series previously aired on the BBC. Watch on Netflix

Friday 7th June: Designated Survivor season 3

Back from the dead after its cancellation by Fox in the US, the third outing for the political drama sees the accidental US President (Kiefer Sutherland) mount his re-election campaign. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 6th June: Happy! season 2

This dark comedy series has just been cancelled by US network SyFy, so this second run out will unfortunately be its last. It sees grizzled, former drug-addicted detective Nick (who was sent on a mission by a pink unicorn in season 1) attempt to become a solid family man. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 5th June: Black Mirror season 5

The dystopian anthology is back with three new “stories” featuring Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and more. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 4th June: Spider-Man – Homecoming

Tom Holland stars as the third – and very best – iteration of the web-slinger since the turn of the century in this standalone caper from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has a John Hughes vibe to it, and features a heavy nod to Ferris Bueller’s day off. All in all, it’s a lot of fun. Watch on Netflix

Monday 3rd June: When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the Central Park Five case, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Watch on Netflix

Friday 31st May: Always Be My Maybe

Comedian Ali Wong and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) are on board as stars and co-writers in this sharp and funny romcom about two childhood friends – who happened to have lost their virginity to one another – who reunite later in life. Watch out for a bonkers cameo from Keanu Reeves. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 30th May: Rim of the World

New action adventure flick from McG (Charlie’s Angels), which sees four misfits band together to save the world during an alien invasion. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 29th May: She’s Gotta Have it season 2

Spike Lee’s comedy returns for a second helping, as Nola (DeWanda Wise) attempts to remain true to her creative ideals in the wake of newfound success. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 28th May: The Perfection

Allison Williams of Girls and Get Out fame leads another buzzed-about horror about a musical prodigy who seeks out the new star pupil of her former school, and the encounter sends the two “down a sinister path”. Watch on Netflix

Friday 24th May: What/ If

Renée Zelwegger stars in this neo-noir thriller which gender-flips the plot of Indecent Proposal. A pair of newlyweds take a mysterious woman up on an offer that may cause them some trouble down the line… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 23rd May: The Lonely Island Presents – The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and his musical collaborators Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer are back with a brilliant “visual poem”, which is both a parody of the self-serious feature length music videos like Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and notoriously ‘roided-up baseball players Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. The music is surprisingly good, and it’s equal parts silly and fun. Watch out for guest appearances from Sterling K Brown, Sia, Maya Rudolph, HAIM, Jenny Slate and more. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th May: See You Yesterday

Two Brooklyn teenagers build makeshift time machines to save their brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 16th May: Good Sam

A New York-based TV reporter (The Good Place’s Tiya Sicar) sets out to discover the identity of a “Good Samaritan” who is leaving random wads of cash on doorsteps. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 15th May: RBG

Oscar-nominated documentary centred around US Supreme Court stalwart Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 14th May: The Society

New YA drama about a group of teenagers who are suddenly transported to a facsimile of their home town – only without any parents. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th May: Wine Country

Amy Poehler’s directorial debut sees her gather fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer together for a 50th birthday celebration in Napa Valley. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 7th May: Dead To Me

This dark comedy, revolving around two middle-aged women who meet at a grief-counselling seminar, features a big twist in the first episode, which makes it pretty difficult to go into depth about the story. But it’s a well-written, tightly-plotted series, that features a brilliant central performance from Christina Applegate as a widow and mother of two, who welcomes a new friend (Linda Cardellini) into her home despite knowing very little about her. Watch on Netflix

Friday 3rd May: Tuca & Bertie

Odd couple-style animated comedy from BoJack Horseman animator Lisa Hanawalt, centred around a toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and a songbird (Ali Wong). Watch on Netflix

Thursday 2nd May: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

A hilarious and sometimes unsettling sketch comedy show from former Saturday Night Live writer Tim Robinson. The series features top notch guest appearances from SNL alumni like Vanessa Bayer (in the social media behaviour-skewering piece above) and Will Forte, and is produced and directed by The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer. If you like your comedy to waver into the absurd from time to time, this six-episode series will have something for you. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 23rd April: Bonding season 1

A New York City student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay best friend from high school to be her assistant in this dark comedy from Barry star Rightor Doyle. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 18th April: Homecoming – a film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s headlining performance at Coachella in 2018 was heralded as “a gobsmacking marvel of choreography and musical direction” by the New York Times. Now, you can watch the show in full, with some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the behemoth herself spliced in for good measure. Watch on Netflix

Monday 15th April: No Good Nick

Stranger Things’ Sean Astin and original Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart lead this sitcom about a family who unwittingly welcome a young con artist into their home. Watch on Netflix

Friday 12th April: The Perfect Date

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo stars in this teen movie about a high-schooler who creates a dating app that lets him act as a stand-in boyfriend. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 11th April: You vs Wild

Netflix’s next stage in interactive TV following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Gear Grylls leads an adventure series where you get to decide how to keep him safe. Good luck in the wilderness… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 9th April: Quicksand

A Swedish crime drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name, which tells the story of a student on trial for murder after a tragedy at a prep school in Stockholm. Watch on Netflix

Monday 8th April: Unicorn Store

Brie Larson’s directorial debut stars Larson and her fellow Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson, and centres around a down-and-out painter who moves back in with her parents and is invited to a shop that will “test her ideas of what it really means to grow up”. Watch on Netflix

Friday 5th April: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part two

Kiernan Shipka returns to play the young witch in a new set of episodes which promises to be “a bit more magical – and a lot sexier” than it’s predecessor. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 4th April: Doctor Foster series two

Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel are back for five more punchy episodes of toxic vengefulness and unwise parenting in this hit BBC drama. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 2nd April: On My Block season two

The comedy about teens in inner-city South Central Los Angeles picks up after last season’s shocking cliff-hanger. Did Ruby and Olivia survive the shooting? Log in to Netflix to find out…

Wednesday 27th March: Bodyguard

The biggest drama of 2018 – starring Keeley Hawes as Britain’s Home Secretary during a period of heightened terrorist activity and Richard Madden as the man tasked with protecting her – is now on Netflix. Watch now

Monday 25 March: The OA season 2

The bonkers sci-fi drama is back. Watch on Netflix

Friday 15th March: Queer Eye season 3

Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk are all back for season three, along with a whole new bunch of “heroes” to make over. Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

Monday 11th March: Formula 1 – Drive to Survive

Behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the 2018 season of the world’s biggest racing competition. Watch on Netflix