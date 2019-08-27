When is Marvel TV series WandaVision released on Disney+?

Fans of Marvel and awkwardly-named TV shows rejoice! WandaVision is slated to arrive on new streaming service Disney+.

As part of Marvel’s phase four plan, the show is set to delve into the story of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch, arguably the most powerful avenger (behind Captain Marvel, of course).

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming series…

When is WandaVision released on Disney+?

As announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the show is expected to be released in Spring 2021 on Disney+. Here’s hoping the service will be available in the UK by then…

Who’s in the cast of WandaVision?

As you’d probably expect, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, the superhero known as Scarlet Witch because A) she wears a lot of red, and B) she has witch-like powers that can manipulate minds and matter.

Paul Bettany is also expected to return as Vision – although it’s not exactly clear how: the android died during the events of Infinity War before Thanos’ snap, and he wasn’t brought back to life in sequel Endgame.

Teyonah Parris has also been confirmed to star. The Dear White People and Empire actress will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch) in Captain Marvel. Interestingly, in the comics, Rambeau becomes the second Captain Marvel and even the leader of the Avengers for a time. Could Carol Danvers have some competition?

And finally, at D23 it was revealed that two more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars – Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Randall Park, aka Agent Jimmy Woo, and (bizarrely) Kat Dennings, who played Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) assistant Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor movies.

What is the plot of WandaVision? When is it set?

We’ll level with you now: we don’t know an awful lot at this stage. Although Marvel has announced that the series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, not a lot of other details have been given. And it doesn’t help that other reports suggest the series will take place in the 1950s, suggesting time travel could be a key component of the show, or some alternate-reality conjuring courtesy of Wanda.

Based on a concept art poster revealed at D23 (above) many have theorised that the series could follow Wanda as she creates a 50s-like sitcom world to live in where Vision is still alive, with newcomers Monica, Darcy and Agent Woo filling other parts in the “show” as it continues.

For now, all we do know for sure is that we’ll learn a fair bit about Olsen’s character in WandaVision, with the actress telling a crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that “we’ll finally understand Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch.” (via Empire)

At the same panel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also told fans that Wandavision will link into the Doctor Strange sequel, the Multiverse of Madness, set for a May 2021 release.

And Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo appear to have suggested that the new series could pick up the thread of what happened to Vision’s android body, which was last seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but did not appear in the sequel.

“That’s a good question – feels like a story for another time,” Joe Russo teased in a Wired video interview.

Perhaps, then, the series will kick off with Wanda tracking down her deceased lover’s old body, which would definitely be of interest to nefarious parties given to the advanced technology within…