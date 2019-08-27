Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Netflix made significant headway in its bid to compete with the major Hollywood film studios last year, with smash hits Bird Box and The Christmas Chronicles, and critical darlings The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Roma. Its romcom revivals, too, like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set it Up, were wildly popular.

There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they’ve got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring as warring kings in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord…

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films coming in 2019 below.

August

Friday 2nd August

Otherhood Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman and Patricia Arquette star as mothers who travel to New York to reconnect with their adult sons on Mother’s Day

Friday 16th August

Sextuplets Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) plays all six siblings in this silly comedy

Wednesday 21st August

American Factory The first documentary from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which looks at a culture clash in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory

Thursday 29th August

Falling Inn Love A Netflix romcom led by Christina Milian

October

Friday 11th October

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie Long-awaited spin-off movie about Breaking Bad’s Jessie Pinkman

Other films announced for 2019

The Irishman Crime drama from Martin Scorsese starring old favourites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel

Six Underground Michael Bay’s latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby A baby is on the way in Aldovia. Just in time for Christmas, coincidentally

In The Shadow of the Moon Dexter’s Michael C Hall stars in this thriller about a detective who makes it his mission to track down a mysterious serial killer who resurfaces every nine years

The King Adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, starring Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet

Tall Girl Coming-of-age comedy about a six-foot-tall girl navigating high school

The Knight Before Christmas Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix with in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling Medieval knight

.@VanessaHudgens will executive produce & star in “The Knight Before Christmas,” a movie about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present day where he ends up falling for a high school science teacher. (and yes, this is my new favorite movie title pun) pic.twitter.com/XbjlSA40F2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 20, 2019

Fractured Sam Worthington leads this psychological thriller about a man in despair when his family mysteriously disappears

In the Tall Grass Horror about a brother and sister who literally get lost in a field of tall grass

Eli A boy with an auto-immune disorder discovers that the house he is confined to isn’t as safe as he had thought

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons

Girl A 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina