When is Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club reboot released?

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing a live-action TV series based on classic Young Adult novel series The Baby-Sitters Club.

The ten-part series will be written by GLOW and Supergirl alumnus Rachel Shukert, with Broad City’s Lucia Aniello directing.

Get ready to be reunited with The Baby-Sitters Club — a.k.a Kristy, Mary-Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn! #Glow & #Supergirl alum Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner on our new 10-episode, live-action series w/ @LuciaAniello (#BroadCity #RoughNight) directing pic.twitter.com/enazf3O7PG — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 28, 2019

Find out everything you need to know about Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club below.

What is The Baby-Sitters Club?

The ten-episode series is based on Ann M Martin’s book series which follows the friendship of five baby-sitter teenagers in Stonebrook, Connecticut.

The first novel, Kirsty’s Great Idea, was released in 1986, and saw the founding of the eponymous local baby-sitters service.

The novels were turned into a HBO TV series which ran for one series in 1990, and a separate film in 1995, starring 10 Things I Hate About You’s Larisa Oleynik.

When is The Baby-Sitters Club released on Netflix?

The series has just been commissioned, so it may be a while yet – but we’ll be updating this page when the news comes in.

What’s it going to be about?

There are well over 150 books in the series (35 of which were written by Martin herself, before ghostwriters took over) so there’s plenty of material to choose from. Many of the novels deal with your average teenage girl fare, like boy troubles, friendship fallouts and – *gasp* – being offered cigarettes at school.

But there is also a collection of novels which see the club tackling mysteries a la the Scooby Gang, so it will be interesting to see which tack the new series takes.