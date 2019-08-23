What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top ten series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.

The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

This week topping the charts is comedy film Sextuplets, in which Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) plays six long-lost siblings who meet up as adults. The newly released second season of criminal profile drama Mindhunter is a new entry at 3.

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) – 16th-20th August 2019

