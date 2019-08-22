Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. BBC drops first Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK clip – and reveals a royal-inspired task

BBC drops first Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK clip – and reveals a royal-inspired task

Array

Preview clip

Gentlemen, start your engines: the BBC just (death) dropped the first preview clip of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK episode one.

Advertisement

Sadly, it doesn’t feature any of the recently Ru-vealed ten queens competing in the show, but the sneak peek offers our first look of the judging panel.

After RuPaul strides down the runway, she turns to “royal pain in the a***” Michelle Visage, “the super funny, super speccy” Alan Carr and guest judge actor Andrew Garfield. (Graham Norton will likely sit on the panel in episode two, the chat show host being a rotating judge with Carr).

Interestingly, the clip unveils the first challenge that the new contestants will face. And it’s a good’un. As Ru announces: “This week we challenged our queens to rule the runway in two royal looks.”

Will we see a drag Kate Middleton? Could one of the queens serve up Camilla or Diana realness?

Whatever struts down that runway, may the best woman win.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will launch on BBC iPlayer in October

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

Preview clip
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Baga Chipz Drag Race

Who is Baga Chipz? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen and Coronation Street superfan

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why creator defends controversial season 2 school shooting storyline and brutal finale

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 13/02/2018 - Programme Name: Troy - Fall of a City - TX: n/a - Episode: Troy - Fall of a City generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Menelaus (JONAS ARMSTRONG), Achilles (DAVID GYASI), Agamemnon (JOHNNY HARRIS), Odysseus (JOSEPH MAWLE) - (C) Wild Mercury Productions - Photographer: Graham Bartholomew

Exclusive Scripts are already being developed for a sequel to Troy: Fall of a City

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (Getty)

Maisie Williams to be guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK