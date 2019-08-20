Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed
The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW will all return, along with some exciting new series
Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.
After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.
Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.
Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.
August
2nd August
Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface
8th August
Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers
9th August
GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show
Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo
13th August
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians
16th August
Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season
Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses
20th August
Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix
23rd August
13 Reasons Why season 3 The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker
26th August
Power The sixth season of the US crime drama will drop weekly from today
Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones The latest stand-up special from the legendary comedian
30th August
The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name
September
6th September
Elite season 2 The Spanish teen drama solved its central murder mystery last year – but there’s still plenty to be covered this time around
13th September
Unbelievable Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Deever stars as a teenager whose sexual abuse claim comes under scrutiny in this drama series inspired by true events
20th September
Criminal An international crime drama set around police interrogation suites in France, Germany, Spain and the UK
Disenchantment: season 2 Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy is back for ten brand new episodes
Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galafianakis’ internet talk show is getting its own feature film
TBC
Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn
27th September
The Good Place season 4 the final run of this sitcom will see Eleanor, Michael and co recreate “The Good Place” as part of an experiment to change the whole system of the after life
The Politician Dark comedy and satire from American Crime Story and Feud writer Ryan Murphy. Ben Platt stars as a wealthy student desperate to fulfil his political ambitions.
Fuller House season five (TBC) The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”
Green Eggs and Ham The animated series based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss is set to be released this autumn
October
October TBC
Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B
November
17th November
The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.
