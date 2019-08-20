Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

Advertisement

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

Get the latest Netflix TV and movie recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and streaming services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

2nd August

Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface

8th August

Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers

9th August

GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show

Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo

13th August

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians

16th August

Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season

Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses

20th August

Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix

23rd August

13 Reasons Why season 3 The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker

26th August

Power The sixth season of the US crime drama will drop weekly from today

Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones The latest stand-up special from the legendary comedian

30th August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name

September

6th September

Elite season 2 The Spanish teen drama solved its central murder mystery last year – but there’s still plenty to be covered this time around

13th September

Unbelievable Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Deever stars as a teenager whose sexual abuse claim comes under scrutiny in this drama series inspired by true events

20th September

Criminal An international crime drama set around police interrogation suites in France, Germany, Spain and the UK

Disenchantment: season 2 Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy is back for ten brand new episodes

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galafianakis’ internet talk show is getting its own feature film

TBC

Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn

27th September

The Good Place season 4 the final run of this sitcom will see Eleanor, Michael and co recreate “The Good Place” as part of an experiment to change the whole system of the after life

The Politician Dark comedy and satire from American Crime Story and Feud writer Ryan Murphy. Ben Platt stars as a wealthy student desperate to fulfil his political ambitions.

Fuller House season five (TBC) The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”

Green Eggs and Ham The animated series based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss is set to be released this autumn

October

October TBC

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B

November

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

Advertisement

Click the numbers below to read more