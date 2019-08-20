When is Disney+ launching? How much does it cost? How do I sign up?

Entertainment industry juggernauts Disney are set to enter the online streaming market in 2019.

This is big news, as it means that there will be a another player in the battle for streaming supremacy currently headed up by Netflix and Amazon. Plus, it means we’ll be getting a LOT more from the Mickey Mouse corp and its subsidiaries Marvel and LucasFilms. They’ve already announced a new Jon Favreau-produced Star Wars series and a Tom Hiddleston-fronted Marvel show, and that appears to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming streaming service below.

What is Disney+?

A major new streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company which will feature a host of new and past TV series and films from Disney and its subsidiaries.

When will Disney+ launch?

The service will launch in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

It’ll roll out in Australia and New Zealand a week later, on Tuesday 19th November.

Disney+ will be available in the UK, but a launch date for that is yet to be announced.

It’ll be available via the following platforms:

iOS devices and Apple TV

Android phones and TVs

Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Roku sticks and TVs

PS4 and Sony TVs

Xbox One

How much will Disney+ cost?

Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month and &69.99 per year for users in the USA. UK prices are TBC.

What new shows and movies have been announced?

The major confirmed releases are The Mandalorian, a new Star Wars series set in the outer reaches of the galaxy between episodes VI and VII, and a Marvel show based on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Disney also confirmed during the launch event for Disney+ in April 2019 that a rumoured Rogue One prequel series, based around Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor from the Star Wars spin-off film, a show based around The Avengers’ Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision, and one starring Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, are in the works.

On top of this, there will be a Toy Story series based around new character Forky, a National Geographic show led by Jeff Goldblum, Iger has confirmed that a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp (with real dogs!) will launch exclusively on the service, along with other new, as-yet-unconfirmed Disney movies.

Which other TV shows and films will be in the Disney+ library?

The first slate of films and TV shows for Disney+ launch is impressive. From day one, it will feature all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, Mary Poppins, Alice in Wonderland and many more films and TV series from across the Disney, Lucasfilms, Pixar and 20th Century Fox – acquired by the Mickey Mouse corp in March 2019 – libraries.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg. Disney now owns the rights to the likes of Avatar (and its upcoming sequels), Titanic, the Planet of the Apes reboot series and TV series like Homeland, Modern Family, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and 24 – meaning they could all come into play on the streaming service in the future.

Will it be available in the UK?

Disney already have an active subscription service in the UK, called DisneyLife. A £4.99 subscription grants access to a catalogue of 450+ Disney movies (including all the original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and so on).

Despite this, Disney+ is expected to launch in the UK in the first half of 2020, a few months after its release in the USA.

Why has Disney entered the streaming game at this point in time?

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently told Barron’s that the company had to act when they saw the tides turning in the entertainment industry, with relation to online streaming. “It became very clear that what we were observing was real, sustainable,” he said. “Sweeping, permanent, profound transformation.”

“What I posed to my senior team and ultimately to the board was, ‘We can’t sit back and let this happen.’ I can imagine other companies in other industries in similar positions in the past 50 years,” He said. “Eastman Kodak (KODAK) watching the advent of digital photography probably comes to mind the most.”

How will this affect Disney’s film release strategy?

The major Disney film releases will still hit theatres as the first port of call. “Our studio makes between eight and 10 movies a year, and they’re big budget, hopefully big box-office films, that really belong, we believe, on the big screen,” Iger says.

He adds that any films produced for the streaming service will be low-mid-level budget. “Almost every movie the studio makes is a $100 million-plus movie, and we’re not looking to make movies at that level for the service,” he said.

But, the likes of Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX will eventually end up on there.

What does this mean for Netflix’s Marvel shows?

The launch of the service will coincide with the expiration of a deal between Marvel and Netflix.

We’ve seen a culling of Netflix’s Marvel TV series in recent months, which may be related to Disney’s own streaming agenda. Iron Fist, Daredevil and Luke Cage have all been cancelled, with the future of Jessica Jones and The Punisher currently unknown (beyond the already slated third season of Jessica Jones, and the imminent second season of The Punisher).

How do I sign up for Disney+?

Disney+ is not up-and-running as yet, but you can sign up for updates on the service here.