Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Community

Before Donald Glover was the multi-hyphenate global superstar he is today, he played Troy Barnes in this cult sitcom from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon. The series, which is centred around a bunch of misfits of various ages at a community college in Colorado, is packed with the kind of irreverent, whip-smart humour that would later define Harmon’s beloved cartoon. It also made stars of Alison Brie, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Lost

The at-times great, often confounding drama that captivated audiences around the globe in the mid-00s is finally available to stream. It is centred around a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a mysterious tropical island. Needless to say, things get weird. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Buffy The Vampire Slayer & Angel

The collected tales of vampire-slaying superhero Buffy and vampire-with-a-soul Angel are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. That’s 12 seasons of 22 episodes each (7 for Buffy; 5 for Angel) of sharp dialogue, heartfelt moments and lots of action. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting performance from Rachel Brosnahan makes this easily one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It really has a festive feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour at the heart of every scene. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Parks and Recreation

One of the warmest, cosiest sitcoms to have graced our screens since the turn of the millennium. Originally created as an offshoot of the US Office, this dramedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur focused on the efforts of a small branch of government in the fictional town of Pawnee, Illinois, and one dogged, well-meaning politician, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). It launched the careers of Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza along the way… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Americans

The story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married couple in Washington, DC in the early 1980s who are actually active Russian spies, came to an end in the US last year to widespread critical acclaim. It’s a fine balance of detailed marital drama and razor-edged espionage. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

A delirious and eerie psychological thriller series from Mr Robot’s Sam Esmail, and an entity very much of its era: a web-based TV series led by a movie star, adapted from a podcast. Julia Roberts stars as Heidi, a social worker embroiled in a shady programme which purports to aid returning military veterans with re-immersion into society. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Forever

Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead this pleasant, mixed bag of a series about a bored married couple, which reveals much grander intentions in the closing moments of its second episode (let’s just say that if the first episode doesn’t excite you, the rest of the series might). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this time-travelling romance about a WWII nurse who gets transported back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she strikes up an affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Office (US version)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its own existence with well drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, played by Rainn Wilson. It went on a little longer than it should have, but the golden years (seasons 2-5) are here to be savoured. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Seinfeld

Probably the most influential sitcom of all time, thanks to brilliant collaboration between Larry David (who went on to create another comedy classic, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Jerry Seinfeld. Re-live some of your favourite moments, like the no masturbation contest, Jerry’s puffy shirt and Elaine’s dancing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Catastrophe

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney co-write this comedy about a holiday fling that leads to an unplanned pregnancy, and all of the fallout that this entails. All three seasons are available to stream – and as the fourth is set to debut in the new year, it’s a good time to catch up. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Avatar: the Last Airbender

A cult US anime hit from Nickelodeon about a young “Airbender” called Aang, the last in a line of supernaturally gifted humans that has the ability to manipulate the air. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Grey’s Anatomy

The long-running medical drama has seen its fair share of cast turnover over the course of its 15-season run, but remarkably it has managed to hold on to its eponymous lead, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Seasons 1-14, which feature Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl, are streaming now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s motoring juggernaut was never really going to be a risk for the presenters, but for Amazon as a company it was a risky move. It paid off, with the series becoming the service’s biggest original series. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Ripper Street

Proof that there can be life after cancellation. When BBC1 prematurely axed this period crime thriller, Amazon picked up the police baton. The fifth and final series is now available on the streaming service. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager

It’s Laurie vs Hiddlestone in this Bafta-winning adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name. Jonathan Pine (Hugh Laurie) takes some time out of his nocturnal lifestyle to take on notorious arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Fall

Only the first two series are available of this creeping BBC thriller starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, but that’s more than enough bingeworthy material until the final piece of the puzzle is added. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle

This series plays with the biggest ‘What if?’ question of the 20th century: what if Germany had won the Second World War? It’s a simple premise that belies the devilish complexity of this counterfactual series, based on the novel by Philip K Dick. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Red Oaks

A sharp coming of age comedy starring up-and-coming British start Craig Roberts, 80s-set Red Oaks was the pick of Amazon’s pilot season in 2014. Two years and two seasons in, it’s still one of the service’s sneaky gems. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The X-Files

The cult sci-fi with the most recognisable theme song in TV history. All ten seasons (including the 2016 reboot) of Mulder and Scully’s extra-terrestrial investigations are available to watch for free right now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

