To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel date announced as cast reveal third instalment is in the works already

We’ve not got long until we find out what’s been going on with Lara Jean and Peter, as Netflix has finally confirmed when the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before hits our computer screens.

Advertisement

In a cute Instagram video, actors Lana Condor (Laura Jean), Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) and newcomer Jordan Fisher, who will play John Ambrose McClaren, revealed To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You will be able to watch globally on 12th February 2020.

That wasn’t the only news the cast had to reveal, with Condor and Centineo announcing that a third film titled To All The Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean is already in production.

The upcoming third film is likely to be based on Jenny Han’s third novel, Always and Forever, Lara Jean – which will follow the titular character as she prepares to graduate high school.

Meanwhile, the second film, which wrapped filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, in May this year, is likely to follow the storyline of the Han’s second novel, P.S. I Still Love You.

The book sees Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship become rocky after Lara Jean becomes suspicious of his friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

Meanwhile, Lara Jean stars growing close to her new pen pal John, which soon causes more friction.

Han has previously expressed what she would like to see in the second film, telling IndieWire, “There’s so many things in the second book that I would love to see in a sequel. The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he’s a favorite of mine too.

“I would love to see that explored, and also there’s a character called Stormy that I love to write. I would love to see that.”

Advertisement

To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You debuts on Netflix on 12th February 2020