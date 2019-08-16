The best 90s movies on Netflix

As we await Jon Favreau’s live-action Lion King remake and the reboot of every single one of your favourite 1990s TV shows, thankfully there is plenty of nostalgia mining to be done on Netflix.

The streaming service is awash with defining films from the 90s, including romcoms Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, holocaust drama Schindler’s List and action classic The Fugitive.

Check out our list of the best 1990s films on Netflix UK below, or click here for the full list of the top movies to watch with your Netflix subscription.

Reservoir Dogs

Quentin Tarantino’s directorial debut sees Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Steve Buscemi star as a group of criminals who end up holed up in a warehouse following a botched robbery. Watch on Netflix

GoodFellas

Martin Scorsese’s magnum opus, which follows the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta). Watch on Netflix

Cruel Intentions

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe are powerless to the whims of evil step-sister Sarah Michelle Gellar. The soundtrack, packed with angst-y hits from Placebo, The Verve and Aimee Mann, is a real standout. Watch on Netflix

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Julia Roberts in full “America’s sweetheart” mode flipped the script with a brilliant turn as a food critic who tries to sabotage her pal’s upcoming nuptuals. Watch on Netflix

Boyz N The Hood

An era-defining exploration of gangland South Central Los Angeles, starring Laurence Fishburne, Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jr. Watch on Netflix

Good Will Hunting

A young genius (Matt Damon) enters the tutelage of a psychologist (Robin Williams) who attempts to guide him away from a life of mediocrity. Watch on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Jim Carrey’s iconic turn as a PI who tries to track down the criminals who kidnapped Snowflake, the Miami Dolphins’mascot. Watch on Netflix

The Fugitive

A tale of wrongful conviction, with Harrison Ford as escaped prisoner Richard Kimble and Tommy Lee Jones as the US Marshal on his tail. Watch on Netflix

Notting Hill

Just when we thought there was no more to be said about the retro British greatness of Notting Hill, Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins drunk tweeted his way through watching the film over someone’s shoulder on a plane. Yes, Julia Roberts is divine, and Hugh Grant is, well, Hugh Grant. Watch on Netflix

Fargo

Frances McDormand, William H Macy and the Coen brothers popularised the Minnesota accent with this black comedy about a pregnant police chief on the hunt for a serial killer. With the Coens coming to Netflix for their first ever TV series, now is the time to watch their seminal 90s film. Watch on Netflix

Matilda

Over 20 years later, and we still haven’t quite gotten over the scene in which poor old Bruce Bogtrotter is forced to eat an entire chocolate fudge cake. Nevertheless, this story about a young girl with telekinetic powers is a children’s classic. Watch on Netflix

American Pie

Arguably the US teen film of the 1990s, which sees a bunch of high school seniors attempt to lose their virginity before the year is out. Watch on Netflix

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hugh Grant bumbles his way through – you guessed it – four weddings, and a funeral in pursuit of Andie MacDowell as an alluring American who is set to marry for money. Watch on Netflix

Schindler’s List

Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes put in career best performances in this dark but uplifting tale about a factory owner who saved 1,200 Jewish lives during the Holocaust. Watch on Netflix

